President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Tree of Life Synagogue

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the scene of Saturday’s mass shooting.

They will enter the vestibule of the building because the synagogue is still a crime scene, according to pool reports. The President and first lady will then light a candle with the rabbis and Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer for the 11 victims.

They will then walk outside and lay stones from the White House, a traditional custom in Judaism, and white roses at each of the stars for the victims. A rabbi will accompany them and lead them in a prayer.

