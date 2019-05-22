Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly shown hesitance — and flat out refusal — to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

She has justified her position by saying that going after Trump is not "worth" the division impeachment would bring to the country.

Here's what she said in March:

"Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he's just not worth it."

She has also said that Trump "goading" Democrats into starting the process because "he knows that it would be very divisive in the country" and subsequently solidify his base.

A quick history lesson: In the middle of the 1998 impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton, House Republicans performed poorly in the midterm polls. Clinton, who stayed in office following the impeachment, left office with unusually high approval ratings.

Right now, many Democratic lawmakers are buying into the conventional wisdom that impeachment could consign them to the same fate as 1990s Republicans.

But remember: While the Republicans didn't do well in the midterms, less than two years after Clinton escaped with his job from a Senate impeachment trial, Republicans won the presidency after using the outgoing President's morals to underpin their campaign.