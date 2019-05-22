Trump battles with Democrats as impeachment pressure grows
Trump's meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer lasted just 5 minutes
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's meeting with President Trump about infrastructure lasted only five minutes, a source a direct knowledge told CNN.
Right as they walked in, Trump brought up the "cover-up" comment Pelosi made earlier this morning. Then, Trump said there would be no negotiations until the investigations are over.
Pelosi told him she knew he wasn’t serious about infrastructure.
Trump says he can't work with Democrats
President Trump says he told Democratic leaders at the White House on Wednesday he couldn't work with them while they were pursuing investigations into him and his administration.
"I’ve said from the beginning — right from the beginning — you probably can’t go down two tracks. You can go down the investigation track or you can go down the investment track," Trump said in last-minute remarks in the Rose Garden.
Trump was supposed to have a meeting with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this morning on infrastructure. That meeting lasted just a few minutes: During it, Trump told them he couldn't work with them until their investigations are over.
"I walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure," he said. "But you can’t do it under these circumstances."
He said he message to the lawmakers was "get these phony investigations over with."
Trump: "This whole thing was a takedown attempt"
President Trump called the investigation into Russian interference in the US election a "takedown attempt" that ended with conclusions that there was no collusion.
"So here is the bottom line: There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. We’ve been doing this since I’ve been President," Trump said.
Then, Trump criticized the media for how it covered the investigation.
This whole thing was a takedown attempt at the President of The United States. And honestly you ought to be ashamed of yourselves the way you report it so dishonestly," he said.
Trump's staffers are watching him speak now
White House staff can be seen grinning along the colonnade while President Trump speaks.
Trump: "I don't do cover-ups"
President Trump, speaking from the Rose Garden, addressed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's comments that she believes the President engaged in a "cover-up."
"I don't do cover-ups," Trump said.
Remember: Pelosi and Trump were supposed to meet at the White House at 11 a.m. to talk about infrastructure.
Here's what he said:
Trump convenes last-minute speech to slam Democrats
President Trump just convened last-minute remarks in the Rose Garden to lambast Democrats for their oversight efforts.
We are covering that live now.
Nancy Pelosi: "There's no division" in the Democratic party
As she left the Capitol to head to a meeting at the White House, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared to blame the media for pushing a narrative that the Democrats are divided.
"You all see something that is really not happening in our caucus. Our members honor their oath of office, have different views, but there's no division," she said.
Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to meet with Trump this morning about infrastructure.
What this is all about: A growing number of Democrats are calling for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump — a move Pelosi has not endorsed. For months, Pelosi has repeatedly shown hesitance to begin impeachment proceedings against the President, arguing it will divide the country.