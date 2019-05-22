President Trump says USMCA "too complicated" for Pelosi to understand

President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that his re-negotiated trade deal with Canada and Mexico is so complex that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can’t understand it.

“I don’t think Nancy Pelosi understands the deal, it’s too complicated,” Trump said during remarks at a farmers’ event at the White House.

Trump claimed “many” Democrats have informed the White House they plan to support the US Mexico-Canada Agreement, USMCA, “regardless of leadership.”

“NAFTA has been one of the worst deals ever made in trade,” Trump said.

His swipe at Pelosi comes as the two leaders have feuded this week, with the President walking out on a meeting with her Wednesday after Pelosi accused him of engaging in a “cover-up.”