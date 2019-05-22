Nancy Pelosi says Trump "engaged in a cover-up" — but doesn't commit to impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just got out of a meeting with House Democrats, an assembly that came as more and more Democrats call for impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Pelsoi has repeatedly said she does not want to begin the impeachment process.

She called today's meeting a "respectful sharing of ideas," and insisted that Trump has "engaged in a cover-up" — but she did not say where she stands on impeachment now.

Here'e how she put it: