US President Donald Trump was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris on a rainy Saturday morning.

The pair exchanged a brief handshake and each gave two "thumbs-up" to the assembled press before walking together up the steps to the presidential palace.

The pair seemed to gloss over whatever differences they may have on European military cooperation, saying as they sat down for talks that they were aligned on military burden sharing.

“We’re getting along from the standpoint of fairness,” Trump said in televised remarks. “He understands the United States can only do so much.”

Macron said his “proposals for European defense are consistent” with Trump’s views of burden sharing.

Trump hailed his ties with Macron, saying: “We have become very good friends.

“We have much in common,” Trump added.

Trump is on a weekend visit to Paris to mark the centenary of the end of World War I.