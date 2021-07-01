Follow CNN Politics
1 min ago

New York attorney general says the "investigation will continue"

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement Thursday calling the indictment against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg an, “an important marker in the ongoing criminal investigation.”

Her statement reads:

“Today is an important marker in the ongoing criminal investigation of the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg. In the indictment, we allege, among other things, financial wrongdoing whereby the Trump Organization engaged in a scheme with Mr. Weisselberg to avoid paying taxes on certain compensation. This investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”   

The charges relate to the alleged failure by Weisselberg to pay New York state and federal income taxes on approximately $1.7 million in compensation. This is part of an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by Attorney General James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. 

7 min ago

Read the full indictment charges against the Trump Organization and its CFO

The Manhattan district attorney’s office unsealed charges Thursday against the Trump Organization, its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and the Trump Payroll Corporation – marking the first criminal case against former President Trump’s company.

Prosecutors in court described a 15-year tax scheme and said the charges include 15 felony counts, including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records. 

Read the full indictment here:

8 min ago

Indictment against Trump Org, Allen Weisselberg and Trump Payroll Corp. unsealed

From CNN’s Erica Orden

The indictment, which has just been unsealed, charges the Trump Organization, Trump Payroll Corp. and Allen Weisselberg with 15 felony counts in connection with an alleged scheme stretching back to 2005 “to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization in a manner that was ‘off the books.’”

The three are charged with a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, and falsifying business records. Weisselberg is also charged with grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.

“The scheme was intended to allow certain employees to substantially understate their compensation from the Trump Organization, so that they could and did pay federal, state and local taxes in amounts that were significantly less than the amounts that should have been paid,” according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Weisselberg evaded $1.76 million in taxes over the period beginning in 2005 and that he concealed for years that he was a resident of New York City, thereby avoiding paying city income taxes.

Read the documents here:

Read: Indictment charges against Trump Organization and its CFO

 

3 min ago

Trump Organization lawyer: "Political forces driving today's event"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas called the charges brought against the organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg, an "improper precedent" that is driven by "political forces."

Futerfas said the charges will be "vigorously contested."

"They're going to be vigorously contested by people who are experts in the field and know this law very, very well, " he said.

"If the name of the company was something else, I don't think these charges would have been brought. In fact, I am fairly certain they would not have been brought if the name was a different name," Futerfas said.

19 min ago

Trump Org and chief financial officer plead not guilty to charges

From CNN’s Sonia Moghe

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation also pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said that Weisselberg attempted to conceal his participation in the scheme with the knowledge of the company. 

"Even now there’s been no attempt to impose discipline on members of the company," Manhattan prosecutor Carey Dunne said. "There is no clearer example of a company that should be held (responsible). "Prosecutors asked for Weisselberg's passport to be taken, believe he is a flight risk, saying he has been and will remain CFO of this international company. There is "ample record of travel by private jet, ample means to support himself out of our jurisdiction."

5 min ago

Prosecutors allege 15-year tax scheme, charges include 15 felony counts against Trump Org

From CNN’s Sonia Moghe and Erica Orden

The indictment charges the Trump Organization, Trump Payroll Corporation the company's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Prosecutors in court described a 15-year tax scheme and said the charges include 15 felony counts, including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records. 

Prosecutors allege Weisselberg evaded taxes on $1.7 million of income.

Prosecutors say they have digital drives with grand jury testimony, bookkeeping records, tax records, statements of potential witnesses.

Watch here:

16 min ago

NOW: Arraignment for Trump Org and company CFO underway

Arraignment for the Trump Organization and the company's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is now underway in a Manhattan state court.

17 min ago

Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg arrives to court in handcuffs

From CNN's Kara Scannell and Sonia Moghe inside the court

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg arrived to court with hands cuffed behind his back Thursday afternoon in anticipation of his court appearance.

Once inside, a court officer removed his handcuffs.

Earlier, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James entered the courtroom.

Weisselberg’s lawyers Bryan Skarlatos and Mary Mulligan also are present.

Alan Futerfas and another lawyer earlier arrived, for the Trump Organization. 

Mark Pomerantz, Carey Dunne, Christopher Conroy and at least four other prosecutors arrived in the courtroom earlier Thursday.

Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office this morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company in connection with alleged tax crimes, his attorney told CNN. 

Weisselberg's attorneys said he plans to plead not guilty and "will fight these charges in court."

Watch the moment:

56 min ago

Attorneys for Trump Org and Allen Weisselberg arrive for arraignment

From CNN’s Kara Scannell

Trump Organization attorneys Alan Futerfas and another lawyer just arrived for the arraignment, followed by lawyers for the company's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Indictments are expected to be unsealed shortly, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. 

Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office this morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company in connection with alleged tax crimes, his attorney told CNN. 