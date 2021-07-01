Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas called the charges brought against the organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg, an "improper precedent" that is driven by "political forces."

Futerfas said the charges will be "vigorously contested."

"They're going to be vigorously contested by people who are experts in the field and know this law very, very well, " he said.

"If the name of the company was something else, I don't think these charges would have been brought. In fact, I am fairly certain they would not have been brought if the name was a different name," Futerfas said.

More on the charges: The indictment charges the Trump Organization, Trump Payroll Corp. and Weisselberg. Prosecutors in court described a 15-year tax scheme and said the charges include 15 felony counts, including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records.