Indictment against Trump Org and its CFO expected to be unsealed around 2 p.m. ET today, sources say

The expected charges today are set to come after lawyers for the Trump Organization met twice with prosecutors in recent days to present arguments about why the company shouldn't face criminal charges.

And they will come after more than two years of investigation that began with an inquiry into accounting connected to hush-money payments made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and expanded to include questions about whether the company or certain employees paid taxes on benefits including rent-free apartments, car leases or private school tuition.

Prosecutors have also scrutinized cash bonuses paid to employees and whether appropriate taxes were paid on them, CNN reported Wednesday.

Though prosecutors have focused on chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, in an effort to coax him into cooperating with their investigation, his lawyers recently informed the district attorney's office that he would not cooperate, people familiar with the matter said.

An indictment against him would likely significantly increase the pressure on him to comply with prosecutors' demands.

However, a source familiar with the matter says the pressure on Weisselberg has not been successful for a reason.

"Consider the possibility that Allen has nothing to flip on," the source said.

Investigators' scrutiny of Weisselberg began late last year, as prosecutors gathered evidence on him with the assistance of his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg. Since then, she has turned over boxes of financial records and has met with investigators multiple times, her lawyer Duncan Levin told CNN.

In recent weeks, as prosecutors inched closer to bringing charges, former President Trump has lashed out at their inquiries, deriding the probe — led by Vance and New York state Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats — as conducted by "radical left" officials.

"Having politically motivated prosecutors, people who actually got elected because they will 'get Donald Trump,' is a very dangerous thing for our Country," he said in a statement earlier this week. "Why would anyone bring their company to New York, or even stay in New York, knowing these Radical Left Democrats would willingly target their company if viewed as a political opponent? It is devastating for New York!"