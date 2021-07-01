Indictment against Trump Org and its CFO expected to be unsealed around 2 p.m. ET today, sources say
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Indictments charging the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, are expected to be unsealed around 2 p.m. ET Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office Thursday morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company in connection with alleged tax crimes, his attorney tells CNN.
Weisselberg is set to be arraigned later Thursday at a lower Manhattan courthouse.
Though former President Donald Trump faced multiple federal and state prosecutorial inquiries during his administration, the district attorney's indictment would be the first to charge his namesake company, the Trump Organization, for conduct that occurred when he led it.
Trump himself is not expected to be charged, his attorney has said.
1 hr 57 min ago
These are some of the key players in the Trump Org investigation you may hear a lot about today
From CNN's Alyssa Kraus, Erica Orden and Kara Scannell
Here are some of the key players in the case:
Allen Weisselberg: Weisselberg, the chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, surrendered to the district attorney's office this morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company in connection with alleged tax crimes, his attorney told CNN. Investigators have zeroed in on Weisselberg in an effort to gain his cooperation, but his lawyers recently informed prosecutors that he would not cooperate. An indictment against him would likely significantly increase the pressure on him to comply with prosecutors' demands. Investigators' scrutiny of Weisselberg began late last year, as prosecutors gathered evidence on him with the assistance of his former daughter-in-law. Weisselberg has worked for Trump since 1973.
Cyrus Vance Jr.: Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, is leading the indictment of the Trump Organization, as it was his probe that questioned the accounting practices tied to hush-money payments made by former President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen. Vance Jr.'s probe eventually led to a Supreme Court fight over a subpoena for Trump's tax documents. Vance Jr. announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking reelection. The winner of the Manhattan DA Democratic primary is poised to take over the Trump investigation.
Letitia James: New York State Attorney General Letitia James is working with Vance Jr. to investigate the Trump Organization. For the past two years, James' office looked into matters – including whether or not the company improperly inflated assets on financial statements to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits – as well as how Trump Organization employees were compensated.
Barry Weisselberg: Allen Weisselberg's son, Barry Weisselberg, received thousands of dollars in payments for cars, rent, tuition, medical bills and more, from his father, according to documents from his divorce with Jennifer Weisselberg in 2018. In addition, Barry Weisselberg worked for the Trump Organization for more than a decade and was involved in managing two skating rinks and a carousel in New York's Central Park.
Jennifer Weisselberg: The former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, Jennifer Weisselberg assisted prosecutors with gathering evidence after her divorce from Barry Weisselberg. She has turned over boxes of financial records and has met with investigators multiple times, her lawyer Duncan Levin told CNN. According to Jennifer Weisselberg, she and her ex-husband lived in apartments rent-free.
Matthew Calamari and his son Matthew Calamari Jr.: Two individuals under scrutiny for receiving subsidized rent and company cars are Matthew Calamari, Trump's one-time security guard and chief operating officer, and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr. However, the investigation into the two men is not as advanced as the investigation of Allen Weisselberg.
Mary Mulligan: Mulligan is the attorney for chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. She recently issued a statement saying her client "will fight these charges in court.”
White House points to Biden's tax proposals when asked about expected Trump Org indictment
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House is pointing to President Biden's tax proposals that would raise rates on high earners when asked Thursday about the pending indictment of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Without commenting on the specific case, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden believes wealthy Americans should pay more.
"He truly believes, as we look at his economic policies, everyone should pay their fair share, especially the wealthiest among us," she told reporters aboard Air Force One.
She said she wasn't commenting specifically on the Trump Organization case.
3 hr 58 min ago
Attorney for Trump Org CFO says he "will fight these charges in court"
From CNN's Erica Orden
Mary Mulligan, the attorney for Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, issued a statement saying her client "will fight these charges in court.”
"Mr. Weisselberg intends to plead not guilty and he will fight these charges in court,” the full statement read.
Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office Thursday morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company in connection with alleged tax crimes.
A Manhattan grand jury filed the indictments Wednesday, and they are set to be unsealed Thursday around 2 p.m. ET, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The precise type or number of charges they are expected to face was not immediately clear.
4 hr 13 min ago
Top Trump Org executive who surrendered to authorities today has worked for Trump since 1973
From CNN's Erica Orden and Kara Scannell
Former President Trump's longtime lieutenant Allen Weisselberg, a top company executive who has worked for him since 1973, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office Thursday morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company in connection with alleged tax crimes, his attorney told CNN.
Weisselberg is set to be arraigned later Thursday at a lower Manhattan courthouse.
A Manhattan grand jury filed the indictments Wednesday, and they are set to be unsealed Thursday around 2 p.m. ET, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The precise type or number of charges they are expected to face was not immediately clear.
Beginning late last year, prosecutors gathered evidence on Weisselberg with the cooperation of his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg.
In the months since she began speaking to authorities, she has turned over boxes of financial records and has met with investigators multiple times, her lawyer told CNN.
Documents from Jennifer Weisselberg's divorce from Allen Weisselberg's son Barry show thousands of dollars in payments for cars, rent, tuition, medical bills and more going from Allen Weisselberg to his son's family.
An indictment of Weisselberg would intensify the pressure for him to cooperate with prosecutors in their wide-ranging investigation of Trump, the company and its executives, an outcome prosecutors have been seeking for months but which his lawyers have told authorities he has rejected.
District attorney's indictment would be the first to charge Trump's company with allegedly criminal conduct
From CNN's Erica Orden and Kara Scannell
Trump Organization says chief financial officer is being used "as a pawn" for politics
From CNN’s Kara Scannell
The Trump Organization released a statement Thursday saying that its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, is being used by Manhattan prosecutors “as a pawn” for politics.
“The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics," the statement, attributed to a spokesperson from the Trump Organization, said.
Indictments charging the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, are expected to be unsealed around 2 p.m. ET Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office Thursday morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company in connection with alleged tax crimes, his attorney tells CNN.
Read the full Trump Organization statement below:
"Allen Weisselberg is a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has worked at the Trump Organization for 48 years. He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics," spokesperson for The Trump Organization.
5 hr 41 min ago
A look back at the Manhattan district attorney office's criminal investigation of the Trump Organization
From CNN's Erica Orden, Kara Scannell and Sonia Moghe
The expected charges today are set to come after lawyers for the Trump Organization met twice with prosecutors in recent days to present arguments about why the company shouldn't face criminal charges.
And they will come after more than two years of investigation that began with an inquiry into accounting connected to hush-money payments made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and expanded to include questions about whether the company or certain employees paid taxes on benefits including rent-free apartments, car leases or private school tuition.
Prosecutors have also scrutinized cash bonuses paid to employees and whether appropriate taxes were paid on them, CNN reported Wednesday.
Though prosecutors have focused on chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, in an effort to coax him into cooperating with their investigation, his lawyers recently informed the district attorney's office that he would not cooperate, people familiar with the matter said.
An indictment against him would likely significantly increase the pressure on him to comply with prosecutors' demands.
However, a source familiar with the matter says the pressure on Weisselberg has not been successful for a reason.
"Consider the possibility that Allen has nothing to flip on," the source said.
Investigators' scrutiny of Weisselberg began late last year, as prosecutors gathered evidence on him with the assistance of his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg. Since then, she has turned over boxes of financial records and has met with investigators multiple times, her lawyer Duncan Levin told CNN.
In recent weeks, as prosecutors inched closer to bringing charges, former President Trump has lashed out at their inquiries, deriding the probe — led by Vance and New York state Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats — as conducted by "radical left" officials.
"Having politically motivated prosecutors, people who actually got elected because they will 'get Donald Trump,' is a very dangerous thing for our Country," he said in a statement earlier this week. "Why would anyone bring their company to New York, or even stay in New York, knowing these Radical Left Democrats would willingly target their company if viewed as a political opponent? It is devastating for New York!"
5 hr 25 min ago
