President Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday that congressional subpoenas calling for his current and former officials to testify are “ridiculous”.

“Well the subpoena is ridiculous,” Trump said when asked what he plans to do in response to the subpoenas.

In the days since special counsel Robert Mueller's full reported was released, Congressional Democrats have started their own investigations and have begun issuing subpoenas. So far, Trump's finances and numerous cases of obstruction of justice that the special counsel documented are two of their biggest focuses.

“We have been — I have been the most transparent president and administration in the history of our country by far,” Trump added, echoing his earlier morning tweet on the subject. “Now we’re finished with it and I thought after two years we’d be finished with it. No!”

Since the report's release, Trump has become newly furious at the people — most of whom no longer work for him — whose extensive interviews with the special counsel's office created the epic depiction of an unscrupulous and chaotic White House, those close to him say.

On the public side of things, over the past 24 hours, Trump has tweeted (and retweeted) 52 things.