President Trump talks about the opioid crisisBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
The Trumps have arrived in Georgia
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just arrived in Georgia. They're on their way to speak at the 2019 Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in Atlanta.
Here's who greeted them at the airport:
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty Kemp
- Georgia Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan and his wife Brooke Duncan
- Georgia Attorney General Christopher M. Carr
- Rep. Drew Ferguson
On his way to Atlanta, Trump promised to fight "ridiculous" subpoenas of his officials
From CNN's Allie Malloy and Jeremy Diamond
President Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday that congressional subpoenas calling for his current and former officials to testify are “ridiculous”.
In the days since special counsel Robert Mueller's full reported was released, Congressional Democrats have started their own investigations and have begun issuing subpoenas. So far, Trump's finances and numerous cases of obstruction of justice that the special counsel documented are two of their biggest focuses.
“We have been — I have been the most transparent president and administration in the history of our country by far,” Trump added, echoing his earlier morning tweet on the subject. “Now we’re finished with it and I thought after two years we’d be finished with it. No!”
Since the report's release, Trump has become newly furious at the people — most of whom no longer work for him — whose extensive interviews with the special counsel's office created the epic depiction of an unscrupulous and chaotic White House, those close to him say.
On the public side of things, over the past 24 hours, Trump has tweeted (and retweeted) 52 things.
President Trump and the first lady will talk about the opioid crisis today
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are headed to Atlanta for the 2019 Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said both "will address more than 3,000 stakeholders from across the country engaged in the fight to combat the opioid crisis and provide an update on the administration's progress and success to reduce demand, raise awareness and save lives."
What the Trump administration has done: Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway touted the decline in overdose deaths on a call with reporters last month to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the White House launching an initiative to stop opioid abuse and reduce drug demand.
She also called a slow-down in growth in overdose deaths, which still accounted for the highest level of overdose deaths in the country, its own type of victory.
What the first lady has done: As part of ongoing efforts outside the West Wing, the first lady and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy have continued public awareness efforts at the White House related to the opioid crisis. Both Melania Trump and ONDCP Director Jim Carroll will address the summit on Wednesday.