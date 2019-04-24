AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are headed to Atlanta for the 2019 Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said both "will address more than 3,000 stakeholders from across the country engaged in the fight to combat the opioid crisis and provide an update on the administration's progress and success to reduce demand, raise awareness and save lives."

What the Trump administration has done: Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway touted the decline in overdose deaths on a call with reporters last month to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the White House launching an initiative to stop opioid abuse and reduce drug demand.

She also called a slow-down in growth in overdose deaths, which still accounted for the highest level of overdose deaths in the country, its own type of victory.

What the first lady has done: As part of ongoing efforts outside the West Wing, the first lady and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy have continued public awareness efforts at the White House related to the opioid crisis. Both Melania Trump and ONDCP Director Jim Carroll will address the summit on Wednesday.