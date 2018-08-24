President Trump attacked Richard Cordray, a Democrat who is running for governor in Ohio, and re-upped his Pocahontas nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“He was groomed by Pocahontas,” Trump said.

The President continued, “He was groomed by Elizabeth Warren, his name is Cordray and he’s trouble ... a guy that is real trouble.”

Some background: Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has been a biting critic of Trump for some time. Trump has responded by repeatedly trying to belittle her as "Pocahontas."

Warren says she is Native American and points to "family stories" passed down to her through generations as evidence. One genealogist, following Warren’s account, traced her Native American heritage to the late 19th century, which, if true, would make her 1/32 Native American. (However, the legitimacy of those findings has been debated.)