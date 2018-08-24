In this file photo, President Trump listens to Rep. Jim Renacci (L) during a roundtable discussion on the new tax law on May 5, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. In this file photo, President Trump listens to Rep. Jim Renacci (L) during a roundtable discussion on the new tax law on May 5, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Before he speaks at the Ohio Republican Party dinner here in Columbus, President Trump will be raising money for Rep. Jim Renacci, who is running for Senate against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. The dinner itself is sold out.

Renacci is considered a long shot candidate to unseat Brown. But Vice President Pence was also up here raising money for him on Aug. 14, an aide confirmed, so the White House is still paying attention to this race.

One thing to note: Gov. John Kasich’s absence from the gathering tonight is notable, if unsurprising; it would be hard to envision another state where a Republican governor would not attend a Republican state party gala headlined by a Republican president.

While Kasich’s team has characterized his absence as voluntary, a senior White House official said the governor isn’t here because he was not invited to the dinner. The official said the White House played no part in keeping Kasich away from this event. Kasich’s spokesperson and the state party haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Recall that shortly before his inauguration, Trump personally intervened to install a donor and supporter as chairman of the state party and to replace the Kasich loyalist, who had been in charge of Ohio’s GOP. To this day, Trump still distrusts Republicans who supported Kasich and rails against his former 2016 primary opponent, who rails back.

Trump has been increasing his fundraising activities in recent weeks. In the Hamptons just one week ago, he raised $3 million for the Trump Victory Fund at a single event, according to the RNC.