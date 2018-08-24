President Trump speaks during the 2018 Ohio Republican Party State Dinner on Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. President Trump speaks during the 2018 Ohio Republican Party State Dinner on Aug. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President Trump did not bring up Sen. John McCain during his speech tonight in Ohio.

Trump has frequently referenced McCain’s healthcare vote on the campaign trail without naming the ailing Arizona senator.

Earlier today, McCain’s family announced that he has decided to stop treatment for the brain cancer he has been battling for over a year.

McCain has not been in Washington since December, leaving a vacuum in the corridors of the Senate and the television news studios he roamed for decades. In recent weeks, he was not completely quiet, however.

McCain also frequently and directly criticized the commander in chief himself.

In July, he excoriated Trump for his cozy summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, blasting the encounter as "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."

