President Trump opened his Ohio rally by slamming the "elites" who didn't think he'd win the 2016 election, instead telling his supporters, "You are the elites."

"You're great people. You work hard, you pay your taxes, you do all of these things and you are forgotten. You are the smartest people. You are the smartest people."

"They talk about the elites," Trump said. "Did you ever see the elites? You are the elite. You are the elites. You are smarter than they are, you make bigger incomes. You have everything going. Let them keep calling it. You go to the best schools. You do a tremendous job. You own companies. You work for tremendous salaries. You are talented with your hands and your mind," he said.