The crowd let up a big cheer when Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was seen walking up the bleachers to greet someone.

They chanted, “Jordan! Jordan!" and someone yelled as he walked down the steps, “Speaker of the House!"

He’s now posing for pictures and waving.

Jordan, a leader in the conservative House Freedom Caucus and former chairman of the group, announced his run for speaker of the House of Representatives in a letter to colleagues last month.

Jordan has long said he was interested in the post, but the news comes after he has faced questions about his time as an assistant coach at Ohio State University and whether he knew about alleged sexual abuse by a former Ohio State medical doctor who treated athletes there.

Jordan has repeatedly denied any knowledge of inappropriate behavior during his time as assistant wrestling coach at OSU and said Thursday that he does not believe the questions surrounding his time at OSU will affect his bid for speaker.

Update: Later, during his rally, Trump invited Jordan on stage. The crowd again chanted, "Speaker of the House!"