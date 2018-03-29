President Trump speaks in OhioBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump: "We are not doing anything" to your Second Amendment rights
From CNN's Dan Merica
President Trump responded to former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment on Thursday, telling the Ohio audience that he wouldn’t let that happen.
“Your Second Amendment will always be your Second Amendment,” Trump said. “We are not doing anything to that. Not doing anything.”
Trump did not mention Stevens by name, but made reference to his comments in a New York Times opinion.
“You saw the other day where a very important and respected in some circles Democrat said we wanted to get rid, we should get rid of the Second Amendment,” Trump said. “In other words, get rid of it."
Worth noting that Stevens was named to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit by President Richard Nixon — a Republican — and named to the Supreme Court by President Gerald Ford — also a Republican.
Trump threatens to stall South Korea trade deal until a deal is made with North Korea
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Trump, while discussing the new trade deal with South Korea, said he “may hold it up” until after a deal is made with North Korea, saying the US holds a “very strong card” with South Korea currently.
“I may hold it up til’ after a deal is made with North Korea. Does everybody understand that? Cause it’s a very strong card and I want to make sure everyone is treated fairly,” Trump said while touting the deal as leveling the playing field on steel.
On North Korea, Trump said that “certainly the rhetoric has calmed down just a little bit.”
He added that the ongoing developments with North Korea will “be very interesting.”
“If it’s good we’ll embrace it,” Trump said of possible talks. It’ll be very interesting.”
Trump also slammed the previous deal with South Korea, calling it a “horror show” and a “Hillary Clinton special.”
Trump: I think I was a better builder than I am at being president
From CNN's Dan Merica
President Trump, speaking before a crowd of union builders in Ohio, joked that he was arguably better at building than he is at being president.
Trump was talking about building the wall along the US-Mexico border when he referenced photos he tweeted out earlier this week. (The photos were actually taken in February, and they were of replacement fencing.)
“That is what I do, I build,” Trump said. “I was always very good at building. It was always my best thing. I think better at being president, I was good at building.”
On the wall, Trump came close to accusing Democrats of wanting drugs to come over the border.
“They want people to come in from the border and they want, I guess, want, I can’t imagine they want, but certainly drugs are pouring across borders,” he said. “We need walls. We started building our wall. I am so proud of it. We started, we had 1.6 billion and we have already started.”
Trump on trade: "Our friends did more damage to us than our enemies"
President Trump told an audience of local workers in Richfield, Ohio, that America's allies had long taken advantage of the US and that he had put a stop to it.
"We stood up for the American workers by finally cracking down on unfair trade that steals our jobs and plunders our wealth," Trump told the crowd. "They've stolen our wealth, our they've stolen our plants and factories. No more. Even our friends took advantage -- our friends are friends. They're wonderful people. But we said, you can't do that anymore. Those days are over. Frankly, our friends did more damage to us than our enemies. We didn't deal with our enemies. We dealt with our friends and dealt incompetently."
"Because we're now finally putting America first," he said.
Trump on the wall: "We're getting that sucker built"
While speaking about infrastructure in Ohio, President Trump said his administration is working on his long-promised border wall.
"We’ve done the planning and we have beautiful pictures. The wall looks good," Trump said. "I was always very good at building. That was always my best thing."
He added: “You saw the pictures yesterday, I said what a thing of beauty. And on September 28 we go further and we are getting that sucker built. And you think that is easy? People said, his he given up on the wall? I never give up. We have $1.6 billion towards the wall. … You saw those beautiful pictures and the wall looks good.”
Earlier this month, Trump visited California to look at border wall prototypes.
Trump's talking about infrastructure today. Here's what's in his plan.
From CNN's Lydia DePillis
President Trump unveiled his long-awaited infrastructure plan in February.
The 53-page document lays out his vision: To turn $200 billion in federal money into $1.5 trillion for fixing America's infrastructure by leveraging local and state tax dollars and private investment.
Half of the new federal money, $100 billion, would be parceled out as incentives to local government entities.
An additional $20 billion would go toward "projects of national significance" that can "lift the American spirit," such as New York's Gateway tunnel under the Hudson River.
Another $50 billion is earmarked for rural block grants, most of which will be given to states according to a formula based on the miles of rural roads and the rural population they have. States can then spend that money on transportation, broadband, water, waste and power projects.
The rest of the money would support other infrastructure-related undertakings, including existing loan programs like the one operated by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, which White House officials said could leverage up to $40 in local and private money for every $1 in federal investment.
Trump said goodbye to Hope Hicks before he left for Ohio
From Jeremy Diamond
A senior White House official and an administration official said yesterday was White House communications director Hope Hicks’ last day working.
However, Hicks was in the office today.
Cameras were rolling when President Trump said goodbye to Hicks outside the Oval Office. Trump led Hicks outside and looking directly at the camera, pointed to Hicks before shaking her hand and giving her a kiss on the cheek.
What to expect from Trump's speech today
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump is pivoting to infrastructure — again — this afternoon as he travels to Ohio to tout the economic benefits of his proposals to help rebuild and repair America's ailing system.
Trump will address a crowd of heavy-equipment operators, mechanics and engineers at a union training site in Richfield, Ohio, to put a spotlight on workers who would benefit from his $1.5 trillion spending proposal.
His speech comes a day after the President's Council of Economic Advisers released a report claiming the proposal could employ as many as 414,000 additional infrastructure workers over 10 years.