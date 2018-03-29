President Trump responded to former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment on Thursday, telling the Ohio audience that he wouldn’t let that happen.

“Your Second Amendment will always be your Second Amendment,” Trump said. “We are not doing anything to that. Not doing anything.”

Trump did not mention Stevens by name, but made reference to his comments in a New York Times opinion.

“You saw the other day where a very important and respected in some circles Democrat said we wanted to get rid, we should get rid of the Second Amendment,” Trump said. “In other words, get rid of it."

Worth noting that Stevens was named to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit by President Richard Nixon — a Republican — and named to the Supreme Court by President Gerald Ford — also a Republican.