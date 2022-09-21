Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Live Updates

New York attorney general sues Trump

Aditi Sangal
By Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Updated 12:28 PM EDT, Wed September 21, 2022
Watch New York AG announce lawsuit against Trump
03:14

What we're covering

  • The New York state attorney general filed a sweeping lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — and the Trump Organization.
  • The lawsuit alleges they were involved in an expansive fraud lasting over a decade that the former President used to enrich himself.
  • In the more than 200-page lawsuit, Attorney General Letitia James alleges the fraud touched all aspects of the Trump business, including its properties and golf courses.
  • According to the lawsuit, the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating the value of his properties using misleading appraisals.
9 Posts

NY AG says Trump repeatedly pleaded the Fifth during a deposition last month

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

In a news conference announcing the civil fraud lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the former President repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment when asked about falsely inflating his net worth during a deposition with her office in August. 

Trump previously said in a statement that he declined to answer questions “under the advice of my counsel.” On Wednesday, James provided details about what questions to which he pleaded the Fifth Amendment.

According to James, Trump’s businesses prepared statements of financial condition every year to submit to banks and other financial institutions. The statements showed the financial position of the Trump businesses, James said, and were relied upon if the Trump Organization wanted to apply for loans.

Each statement was personally certified as accurate by Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. or the former CFO Allen Weisselberg, James said.

Trump “made known” that “he wanted his net-worth reflected on those statements to increase,” James said in the press conference, “a desire Mr. Weissenberg and others carried out year after year in their fraudulent preparation of those statements.”

“When asked about these meetings under oath as part of our deposition, both men, Mr. Trump and Mr. Weisselberg, invoked their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and they refused to answer,” James said.

James added, “When asked under oath if he, Mr. Trump, continued to review and approve the statements after becoming president of the United States in 2017, Mr. Trump again invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege and refused to answer.”

NY AG lawsuit alleges Trump Organization financial misrepresentations violate "host of state criminal laws"

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleges misrepresentations on financial statements that “repeatedly and persistently” violated a “host of state criminal law,” including insurance fraud, the falsification of business records and false financial statements. 

The attorney general’s lawsuit cited federal law that the alleged conduct could have “plausibly” violated, including bank fraud and false statements to financial institutions, and the lawsuit said her office made a referral to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

The lawsuit alleges fraud “committed by upper management at the Trump Organization” and approved “at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself.” 

“These acts of fraud and misrepresentation grossly inflated Mr. Trump’s personal net worth as reported in the Statements by billions of dollars and conveyed false and misleading impressions to financial counterparties about how the Statements were prepared,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization used these false and misleading Statements repeatedly and persistently to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to satisfy continuing loan covenants, and to induce insurers to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums.”  

NY attorney general seeks to bar Trump and his adult children from serving as business officers in the state

From left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.
From left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.
(Evan Vucci/AP/File)

New York Attorney General Letitia James listed the relief the state is seeking in its civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his organization.

Along with seeking a “minimum” of $250 million, James said her office is asking the court to “permanently bar” Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump from “serving as an officer for any business entity registered in New York state.”

James is also asking to bar Trump and his organization from entering into any commercial real estate acquisition for five years and applying for any loans from any financial institution registered in New York for five years. 

Trump attorney accuses New York attorney general of "political agenda"

From CNN's Gabby Orr

After the New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a sweeping lawsuit Wednesday against Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, the former President’s attorney the filing “solely focused on advancing the attorney general’s political agenda.” 

“Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law – rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda. It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place. We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement to CNN.

In more than 200 pages, the lawsuit alleges that the defendants were involved in an expansive fraud lasting over a decade that the former President used to enrich himself, and that the fraud touched all aspects of the Trump business, including its properties and golf courses.

New York attorney general alleges that Trump lied more than 200 times about the value of his assets

From CNN's Marshall Cohen
(Yuki Iwamura/AFP./Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged that former President Donald Trump and his company made “scores of fraudulent, false, and misleading representations” over a 10-year period, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit specifically highlighted what it called “200 false and misleading valuations” of Trump’s assets. 

“The financial statements in question were issued annually; each contained a significant number of fraudulent, false, and misleading representations about a great many of the Trump Organization’s assets; and most played a role in particular transactions with financial institutions,” the lawsuit alleged. 

Trump and his family have denied wrongdoing and have repeatedly claimed that the investigation is partisan.

James is a Democrat and promised during her campaign to go after Trump and his company.  

NY AG: Trump misrepresented that his Manhattan apartment was worth more than $300 million

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

During a news conference announcing her civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his organization, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that Trump inflated the square footage of his Trump Tower triplex apartment in order to misrepresent the value at over $300 million.

“Mr. Trump represented that his apartments spanned more than 30,000 square feet, which was the basis for valuing the apartment. In reality, the apartment had an area of less than 11,000 square feet, something that Mr. Trump was well aware of,” James said.

She added: “Based on that inflated square footage, the value of the apartment in 2015, in 2016, was $327 million. To this date, no apartment in New York City has ever sold for close to that amount.”

Trump Organization accuses New York attorney general of "political vendetta"

From CNN's Kara Scannell

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization released a statement in response to New York Attorney General Letitia James filing a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the business, saying it represents “represents the culmination of nearly three years of persistent, targeted, unethical political harassment” by James.

The filing “seeks to protect the interests of large, sophisticated Wall Street banks,” the statement said.

The organization claimed that no banks were harmed and none of the banks “never once” took issue with any loans in question. The loans have are either current or have been paid off, it added.

“An attorney general is supposed to be fair, impartial and unbiased — not weaponize their office to pursue a political vendetta or target their political opponents. Today’s filing by Attorney General James sets a dangerous precedent – not just in New York, but for our entire nation. The good people of New York should be disgusted,” the statement added.

NY AG says Trump organization "repeatedly and persistently manipulated" value of company assets

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a Wednesday's news conference.
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a Wednesday's news conference.
(Yuki Iwamura/AFP./Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that former President Donald Trump and the Trump organization “repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money” to the organization “on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company.”

James asserted that Trump and the organization committed fraud in order “to pay lower taxes. To satisfy continuous loan agreements, and to induce insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for higher elements and at lower premiums.”

She also claimed that the Trump organization “violated several state criminal laws, records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, and engaging in a conspiracy to commit each of these state law violations.” James added that she believes the conduct violated “federal criminal law, including issuing false statements to fraud.”

New York attorney general files civil suit against Trump, some of his children and his business

From CNN's Kara Scannell and Tierney Sneed
From left, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. arrive for a news conference at Trump Tower in New York in 2017.
From left, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. arrive for a news conference at Trump Tower in New York in 2017.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/File)

New York’s top law enforcement officer filed a sweeping lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging they were involved in an expansive fraud lasting over a decade that the former President used to enrich himself.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is expected to announce the lawsuit spanning more than 200 pages at a news conference Wednesday – the culmination of a three-year investigation into the Trump Organization. It was filed in state court Wednesday morning.

“These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself,” the lawsuit states.

Donald J. Trump and his children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Allen Weisselberg, former CFO for the Trump Organization, and Jeff McConney, another longtime company executive, are also named. 

James alleges the fraud touched all aspects of the Trump business, including its properties and golf courses. According to the lawsuit, the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating the value of his properties using misleading appraisals.

James said she believes state and criminal laws may have been violated and referred the matter to the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service.

James is seeking $250 million in allegedly ill-gotten funds and to permanently bar Trump and the children named in the lawsuit from serving as the director of a business registered in New York state. She is also seeking to cancel the Trump Organization’s corporate certificate, which if granted by a judge, could effectively force the company to cease operations in New York state.

Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing and called James’ investigation a partisan “witch hunt.”

