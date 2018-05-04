When a reporter asked President Trump about payments made to Stormy Daniels — and contradictory reports about what Trump knew about them — Trump deflected and called it a witch hunt.

Here's the full exchange:

Trump: "We're not changing any stories. All I’m telling you that this country is right now running so smooth and to be bringing up that kind of crap and bringing up witch hunts all the time. That’s all you want to talk about."

Reporter: "You said on Air Force One that you did not know anything about the payments?"

Trump: "Excuse me, excuse me. You take a look at what I said. You go back and take a look. You’ll see what I said."

Reporter: "You said no when I asked you about the payment."

Trump: "Excuse me, you go take a look at what we said."

Watch the full exchange below. Then watch what Trump said about Stormy Daniels on Air Force One in April. (When asked if he knew about the payments, Trump simply responded, "No.")