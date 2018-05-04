President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Rudy Giuliani just yesterday said there's "no daylight" between him and Trump
CNN's Dana Bash spoke yesterday briefly with Rudy Giuliani, a new addition to Trump's legal team. The former New York City mayor said he spoke with the President both before and after his Hannity appearance — in which he said Trump reimbursed his lawyer for payments to Stormy Daniels — and said it was coordinated carefully with the President.
Giuliani's interview on Fox News directly contradicted Trump's previous comments. In April, the President said he was not aware of any payment.
Twice today, President Trump praised Giuliani — and then added that he's still new in his job:
- While leaving the White House: "Rudy is a great guy, but he just started a day ago ... He really has his heart into it."
- At Joint Base Andrews: "And Rudy, we love Rudy, a special guy, he really understands that this is a witch hunt. He understands that probably better than anybody ... But when he made certain statements, he just started yesterday. So that's it."
Trump says US troops are not on the table with Kim Jong Un
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said Friday that the US remains in "constant contact with North Korea" ahead of a planned summit with Kim Jong Un.
He said a time and place for the summit would be announced soon. And he denied that US troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula would be a bargaining chip in his talks with Kim.
"At some point into the future, I would like to save the money," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before heading to the NRA meeting in Dallas.
Trump on Stormy Daniels: "We're not changing any stories"
When a reporter asked President Trump about payments made to Stormy Daniels — and contradictory reports about what Trump knew about them — Trump deflected and called it a witch hunt.
Here's the full exchange:
Trump: "We're not changing any stories. All I’m telling you that this country is right now running so smooth and to be bringing up that kind of crap and bringing up witch hunts all the time. That’s all you want to talk about."
Reporter: "You said on Air Force One that you did not know anything about the payments?"
Trump: "Excuse me, excuse me. You take a look at what I said. You go back and take a look. You’ll see what I said."
Reporter: "You said no when I asked you about the payment."
Trump: "Excuse me, you go take a look at what we said."
Watch the full exchange below. Then watch what Trump said about Stormy Daniels on Air Force One in April. (When asked if he knew about the payments, Trump simply responded, "No.")
Trump: We love Rudy, but he just started
President Trump said he loves Rudy Giuliani, and he just started and will eventually get his facts straight.
Giuliani gave a series of interviews this week that took many staffers in the White House aback. He directly contradicted the President at least once, saying Trump reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen for payments made to Stormy Daniels (Trump previously denied he knew about the payments).
John Kelly: "We're about to have a breakthrough on North Korea"
Standing on the tarmac beside President Trump, chief of staff John Kelly told reporters that the administration is "about to have a breakthrough on North Korea."
President Trump later added that they are in "constant contact" with North Korean leaders and that a date and location has been set for the Kim Jong Un meeting.
Trump: John Kelly "is doing a great job as chief of staff"
President Trump said he and his chief of staff have a "great relationship" and that Kelly is doing a "great job" in his role.
Trump: I would love to speak with Robert Mueller
President Trump said there's nothing more he would love to do than speak with the special counsel, but his lawyers advise against it.
Trump said this to reporters as he was heading to the NRA meeting in Dallas.
Mueller is interested in asking Trump a variety of questions related to the 2016 campaign and people who have figured in Trump's personal life, business interactions and administration, according to a list of questions for Trump obtained and reported on by The New York Times.
Trump: We now have a date and location for Kim Jong Un meeting
Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before heading to the NRA meeting in Dallas, President Trump said the administration has settled on a date and location for his meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Trump also said the administration is having "very substantive talks" with North Korea when it comes to the American three prisoners there.
"A lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages. And I think you're going to see very good things. As I said yesterday, stay tuned. I think you're going to be seeing very, very good things," Trump said."
Trump on Rudy Giuliani: "He'll get his facts straight"
President Trump said Rudy Giuliani, a new addition to the President legal team, is a "great guy" — but added the former New York City mayor is still learning.
"He started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight. He's a great guy." Trump said.
Trump's comments as he left the White House this morning. He's traveling to Dallas to speak at the annual NRA meeting.
Giuliani gave a series of interviews this week that took many staffers in the White House aback. He directly contradicted the President at least once, saying Trump reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen for payments made to Stormy Daniels (Trump previously denied he knew about the payments).