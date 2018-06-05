White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday she believes her "credibility is probably higher than the media's."

Sanders comment came as she refused for the second day in a row to correct the record or address why she claimed in August that the President did not dictate the initial statement Don Jr. statement about his Trump Tower meeting. The President's lawyers have since said the President did dictate the statement.

Here's what she said:

"I work every single day to give you accurate and up to date in formation and i'm going to continue to do that. Frankly i think my credibility is probably higher than the media's. I think in large part that's because a lot of you guys spend more of your time focused on attacking the President than reporting the news. I think that if you spent a little bit more of your time reporting the news than trying to tear me down you might actually see that we're working hard to provide you good information."