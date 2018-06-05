The Supreme Court yesterday ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake to celebrate a same sex couple's marriage because of a religious objection — a decision the Trump administration supports.

However, President Trump has continuously criticized NFL players who protest by kneeling during the National Anthem. The White House press secretary was just asked about the two cases.

"If the White House supports the baker's right of free speech, why doesn't the White House support the players' right to free speech?" a reporter asked.

Here's how Sanders responded:

"The President doesn't think this is an issue simply of free speech. He thinks it's about respecting the men and women of our military. It's about respecting our National Anthem, and it's about standing out of pride for that."

A lengthy back-and-forth ensued. Watch the whole discussion in the video below: