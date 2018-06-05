President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner, CNN
White House blames "political stunt by the Eagles franchise"
Sarah Sanders was asked if President Trump's cancellation of the Eagles White House visit was about the National Anthem.
The same reporter pointed out that the no one on the team knelt during the entire season. Sanders said it wasn't about the kneeling, but rather that the Eagles changed the commitment.
"The Eagles are the ones that tried to change their commitment at the 11th hour and the President frankly thinks that the fans deserve better than that and, therefore, we changed the ceremony to be a focus on celebrating our great country," she said.
The Eagles first told the White House 81 people were coming. Then, it was less than 10.
Trump mentioned the low expected attendance in his tweet describing his decision to call off the event:
White House press briefing starts soon
Sarah Sanders will take the podium at 2:15 p.m. ET.
This comes after President Trump canceled a visit from the Philadelphia Eagles. She will speak shortly before the President holds his own event, dubbed as a "celebration of America."
Why President Trump is tweeting about NFL locker rooms
Tweeting last night about his decision to cancel the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, Trump twice mentioned the league's locker rooms:
What's this all about? Last month, the NFL announced it would require athletes to stand during the National Anthem in response to players who took a knee as protest to what some players see as the systemic oppression of people of color. The policy gives players the option to remain in the locker room during the anthem if they do not wish to comply.
An important note: The Eagles have not stayed in the locker room as a means of protesting the anthem. They are, however, some of the most outspoken social justice activists in the NFL, and multiple players took part in the protests during the anthem over the last two seasons.
Trump was supposed to celebrate the Eagles today. He'll celebrate America instead.
President Trump announced last night that he was canceling today's scheduled Philadelphia Eagles White House visit. His tweets cited poor attendance and the controversy over standing for the National Anthem at NFL games.
There will be another event today at the White House today instead. Trump will host an event to "celebrate America."
Trump said the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus will be at the 3 p.m. event. The National Anthem will be played.
Philadelphia Eagles players had to cancel their DC community service events, NFL group says
The National Football League Players Association says it is disappointed President Trump canceled today's White House visit for the 2018 Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The last-minute cancelation forced some of the players to call off DC-area community service events, the group said.
Here's the full statement:
Our union is disappointed in the decision by the White House to disinvite players from the Philadelphia Eagles from being recognized and celebrated by all Americans for their accomplishment. This decision by the White House has led to the cancellation of several player-led community service events for young people in the Washington, DC area.NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place.
