White House blames "political stunt by the Eagles franchise"

Sarah Sanders was asked if President Trump's cancellation of the Eagles White House visit was about the National Anthem.

The same reporter pointed out that the no one on the team knelt during the entire season. Sanders said it wasn't about the kneeling, but rather that the Eagles changed the commitment.

"The Eagles are the ones that tried to change their commitment at the 11th hour and the President frankly thinks that the fans deserve better than that and, therefore, we changed the ceremony to be a focus on celebrating our great country," she said.