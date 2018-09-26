President Trump, speaking at a press conference in New York, said allegations against Brett Kavanaugh "effect" him because he has had similar allegations many against himself "many times."

"People want fame. They want money. When I see it, I view it differently," Trump said. "It's happened to me many times. I've had many false charges."

"When you say does it effect me? Absolutely. Because I've had it many times," Trump said regarding the allegations surrounding Kavanaugh.

"I was accused by, I believe it was four women... who got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me," Trump said as he continued to blast the media for repeating the allegations.

In reality, at least 17 women have accused Trump of sexual assault.

"I've had a lot of false charges against me," Trump said.