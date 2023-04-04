No gag order, but judge wants Trump to avoid inciting violence or “civil unrest”
From CNN's Dan Berman
Judge Juan Merchan did not impose – nor was he asked to – a gag order on either party during Trump’s arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
“Such restraints are the most serious and least intolerable on First Amendment rights. That does apply doubly to Mr. Trump, because he is a candidate for the presidency of the United States,” Merchan said during the hearing, according to a court transcript.
A potential gag order was a talking point among Trump supporters leading into Tuesday, suggesting the justice system was stacked against the former president.
Merchan, however, urged both sides to urge their clients and witnesses to watch their behavior, though he specified it was a “request” and not an "order."
“Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that has the potential to incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals," the judge said.
1 hr 21 min ago
Trump says he "never thought anything like this could happen in America" following arraignment
Former President Donald Trump said he "never thought anything like this could happen in America" Tuesday night after he was arraigned in New York City.
"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said from his Mar-A-Lago property in Florida.
The former president emerged to a crowd of his supporters accompanied by the song "Proud to be an American." The crowd chanted "USA" as he made his way to a microphone.
He mentioned the 2020 presidential election, current President Joe Biden and claimed "our country is going to hell" to which the audience applauded.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.
The indictment by a New York grand jury was unsealed Tuesday, providing the public and Trump’s legal team with details about the charges against him for the first time. Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges.
1 hr 30 min ago
NOW: Trump speaks from Florida following arraignment
Former President Donald Trump is delivering remarks from his Mar-A-Lago property in Florida following his arraignment in New York City earlier Tuesday.
Prosecutors alleged Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress information that would hurt his campaign.
Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business in the first degree.
2 hr 43 min ago
Trump wanted to utter words "not guilty" himself, attorney says
From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee
Joe Tacopina, an attorney for Donald Trump, said the former president wanted to utter the words “not guilty” himself during his arraignment Tuesday.
“He pled not guilty. He uttered the words himself, the president, which I thought was a good thing for him to do and he wanted to do that,” he said during a phone interview on Fox News Tuesday evening.
Tacopina said the defense team was not expecting the indictment to come without specifics about the alleged underlying crimes.
“What really wasn’t expected was that they were going to hand down and indictment without specifying what these alleged underlying crimes were,” Tacopina said. “It's shocking to me that a state prosecutor would try and prosecute something as thin as this and prosecute a violation of federal election laws when they're state prosecutors, which further enhances the position we have taken all along that this is a political persecution, political prosecution, and the weaponization of the justice system which honestly makes me ill.”
Tacopina repeated his strong belief that this case won’t even get to trial. “I don't think we are going to get to a jury. I think this case is going to fall on the law way before we get there.”
2 hr 46 min ago
Trump says he had a "great day" during call with supporters after arraignment
From CNN's David Wright
Former President Donald Trump, speaking to supporters after his arraignment, criticized the indictment leveled against him in New York Tuesday, saying he’s “going through a fake investigation” that “turned out to be a sham.”
Trump’s remarks came on call organized by faith leaders and supporters, during which he briefly spoke out against the investigation by the Manhattan district attorney.
“As you know we’re going through a fake investigation. That’s what it is. By radical left people that I believe actually have to hate our country. And we’re winning – we had a great day today, actually, because it turned out to be a sham,” Trump said.
He continued, “and it’s turning out to be that. And we have others down the line. But we’ve been winning them for eight years now, ever since we came down the golden escalator, as they call it, at Trump Tower.”
Trump's brief remarks also included him touting his appointment of Supreme Court justices and his support of religion during his presidency.
Trump became the first former president to face criminal charges Tuesday when he was arraigned in a New York courtroom following an indictment returned last week by a grand jury.
Trump is slated to hold an event at Mar-a-Lago later this evening that gives the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful a chance to more fully respond to the charges.
2 hr 38 min ago
Former President Trump arrives in Florida after New York arraignment
Trump’s personalized Boeing 757 landed at 6:40 p.m. ET.
The former president is expected to speak later tonight from Mar-a-Lago.
3 hr 29 min ago
Trump opponents and supporters — including NYC's Naked Cowboy — gather near the courthouse during arraignment
From CNN's Ray Sanchez
On a warm spring day in New York City, police barricades kept loud pro- and anti-Trump protesters apart in a small park near the courthouse where former President Donald Trump was arraigned, with NYPD officers standing in the middle as some demonstrators shouted insults and profanities at one another.
On the side filed with hundreds of supporters of the former president earlier this afternoon, a man strummed chords on a violin as he stood next to a protester holding a sign saying, "Trump didn’t start any wars!"
"Lock him up!" said a sign carried by one protester on the other side. "Trump is the definition of depravity," read another sign.
The Naked Cowboy, a singing guitar player who usually poses with tourists in Times Square wearing only his briefs, stopped by to show his support for the former president. He took pictures with backers of the former president.
Denise Gumora, a 62-year-old fitness instructor from Manhattan, held up a small placard that had "45" written on it for the former president.
"Leave that man alone," said Gumora, a lifelong Democrat and former Bernie Sanders supporter who turned to Trump after Sanders’ failed presidential bid.
"This should not be happening to any president," she said. "Not Obama. Not Clinton. Not Trump. This is outrageous. He does not belong in that building."
Another Trump backer, Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican who is running for Congress, said he traveled to New York for the protest, leaving his wife and their 16-day-old baby back in the Sunshine State.
Sabatini, who had called for the defunding of the FBI after the agency’s search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home, said he thinks the indictment actually helps Trump’s presidential bid.
"I think what the DA has done is put more of a focus on Donald Trump and his message, more than ever before," he said. "They just amplified it probably tenfold."
On the anti-Trump side of the barricades, one protester wore a Trump mask and a prison jumpsuit. Some banged cowbells and drums as marijuana smoke wafted in the air.
"Now he can use it dry up his crocodile tears," Galarza Santa said of Trump.
3 hr 15 min ago
Here's what happens next in the Trump indictment
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
Following former President Donald Trump's arraignment, prosecutors said they expect to produce the bulk of the discovery in the next 65 days.
Trump's team has until August 8 to file any motions and the prosecution will respond by September 19. Judge Juan Merchan said he will rule on the motions at the next in-person hearing, scheduled for December 4.
Trump attorney Jim Trusty said Tuesday he expects “robust” motions to challenge the case and hopes they can succeed in stopping the case.
If not, Trusty said he expects Trump’s attorneys will “figure out if there’s a way to try to push this earlier” than the December 4 hearing.
3 hr 45 min ago
What we know so far about Trump's indictment
From CNN's Devan Cole and Sydney Kashiwagi
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating former president Donald Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.
The indictment by a New York grand jury was unsealed Tuesday, providing the public and Trump’s legal team with details about the charges against him for the first time. Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges.
What's in the indictment? The investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office began when Trump was still in the White House and relates to a $130,000 payment made by Trump’s then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels in late October 2016, days before the presidential election, to silence her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair.
Prosecutors on Tuesday alleged Trump was a part of an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election. They allege he was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including the $130,000 payment.
The reason he committed the crime of falsifying business records was in part to “promote his candidacy,” prosecutors alleged. Trump is not charged with criminal conspiracy.
Each criminal charge Trump is facing relates to a specific entry among the business records of the Trump Organization, according to the indictment. Prosecutors accuse Trump of repeatedly causing false entries in the business records.
Trump's response: Trump was caught off guard by the grand jury’s decision to indict him, according to a person who spoke directly with him. While the former president was bracing for an indictment, he began to believe news reports that a potential indictment was weeks – or more – away. The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the matter and continued his attacks on Bragg and other Democrats following news of the indictment.
Next appearance: The next in-person hearing date for Trump’s case in New York is set for December 4 as of now.