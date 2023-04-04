In pictures: What the scene is like outside the Manhattan courthouse and Trump Tower ahead of the arraignment
From CNN Digital's Photo Team
Donald Trump will officially become the first former president to face criminal charges Tuesday when he’s arraigned in a New York courtroom – an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.
Trump is set to arrive at the courthouse in downtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, where his arrest will be processed by the district attorney’s office and he will be brought to the courtroom to hear the charges against him.
Here is what it looks like outside the courthouse and Trump Tower:
Here are the Trump lawyers and aides expected to be with him in court today
From CNN's Kristen Holmes
Here's the team of attorneys expected to accompany him to his arraignment:
Susan Necheles
Todd Blanche
Joe Tacopina
Two of his senior advisers are also expected to be in attendance — Boris Epshteyn and Jason Miller, two sources familiar said.
However, the team is still finalizing plans and there may still be changes.
3 hr 49 min ago
Trump videographer traveling with him, sources say
From CNN's Kristen Holmes
Donald Trump’s videographer traveled with him from Florida to New York to document the behind the scenes of the former president’s surrender, according to two sources familiar with the plans, further indicating that Trump’s team plans to use this for his political advantage.
The videographer is expected to follow him to the courthouse but it is unclear what he will be allowed to film, given the court’s restrictions.
A judge ruled Monday that news outlets will not be allowed to broadcast the arraignment, but still photographers may take pictures before the hearing begins.
4 hr 26 min ago
Manhattan district attorney's "Meet Our Team" page removed from its website
From CNN's Carolyn Sung and Kara Scannell
The "Meet Our Team" page that was active as of Friday on the Manhattan District Attorney's Office website is no longer working.
The page provided biographies of some of the top prosecutors under District Attorney Alvin Bragg. A visit to the page Tuesday indicated it was "not found."
Former President Donald Trump has called for protests and has personally verbally attacked Bragg in recent weeks as the indictment appeared imminent.
4 hr 43 min ago
Today's arraignment won't be broadcast live, but photos will be allowed at the start of the proceedings
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast former President Donald Trump's arraignment today in a New York state court, a judge said Monday night, but he will allow some photographers to take pictures in the courtroom before the proceedings formally begin.
Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan rejected the request by several media organizations, including CNN, for permission to broadcast the historic proceedings. Trump’s arraignment — like most arraignments in the Manhattan courthouse — is a public proceeding, but news cameras are not usually allowed to broadcast from inside the courtroom.
However, the judge is allowing five pool photographers to take still photos at the beginning of the proceedings “until such time as they are directed to vacate the jury box by court personnel.”
Earlier on Monday, Trump’s lawyers urged the judge to reject the media’s request for live cameras in the courtroom. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office told the judge they didn’t have a position.
The media outlets that tried to get cameras into the courtroom argued that “the gravity of this proceeding … and, consequently, the need for the broadest possible public access, cannot be overstated.”
In his Monday night order, Merchan wrote that the media’s request to broadcast the arraignment was understandable, but that the news organizations’ interests in providing the broadest possible access to the proceedings must be weighed against “competing interests.”
In rejecting the request to broadcast the arraignment live on television, Merchan still wrote about the historical significance of the proceeding in stark terms.
“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump's arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention,” he wrote. “The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.”
5 hr 26 min ago
Trump indictment expected to be unsealed Tuesday as historic moment unfolds in New York courthouse
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
News outlets will not be able to broadcast the arraignment live, a judge said Monday night, rejecting a request from several media organizations, including CNN. Five still photographers, however, will be allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing begins.
The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against Trump is also expected to be unsealed Tuesday, providing the public – and Trump’s legal team – with the first details about the specific charges he will face. The investigation stemmed from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump is not expected to speak while in New York, but he is slated to fly back to Florida following his court appearance, and he will hold an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening that gives the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful a chance to respond to the charges.
While Trump’s comments will signal how he intends to fight the charges against him in the political arena, the former president is also preparing for the fight in court: He added a new attorney, Todd Blanche, to serve as lead counsel on his defense team on Monday.
What we expect in today's proceedings: Trump will be accompanied throughout the day by the Secret Service. His arrest will be processed in the district attorney’s office, where he will be fingerprinted. It’s still unclear if a mugshot will be taken, sources told CNN, as there are concerns that it could leak out.
Trump will be taken through back hallways and elevators to the courthouse, which is in the same building as the district attorney’s office. He will walk through a public hallway to the courtroom where he will be arraigned.
CNN’s Tierney Sneed contributed reporting to this post.
5 hr 14 min ago
Trump is expected to speak at courthouse before and after arraignment, lawyer says
From CNN's Kara Scannell
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump said he expects Trump to speak to the cameras in the hallway outside of the Manhattan courtroom before and after his Tuesday arraignment.
Chris Kise, one of Trump's lawyers, said he met with Trump last night at Trump Tower.
"The president is resilient, upbeat, and is as determined as ever to fight off drivers of injustice," Kise said.
This morning lawyers with the district attorney's office and Trump's team are ironing out details of a protective order to cover the documents that will be turned over in the case.
Kise said that Todd Blanche "is a great addition" to the legal team. There are questions as to whether Joe Tacopina, another attorney, is being replaced on the team.
Kise said Tacopina will have his hands full defending Trump at the battery and defamation trial brought by former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll that starts later this month.
"Joe's a great lawyer. He's got to focus on a trial starting in two weeks," Kise said.
5 hr 48 min ago
Trump's speech not expected to be finalized until after arraignment
From CNN's Kristen Holmes
While there is currently a draft of the speech former President Donald Trump will deliver at Mar-a-Lago tonight, advisers do not expect it to be finalized until after his arraignment this afternoon, a source familiar said.
Advisers are continuing to tweak the remarks, and Trump is currently expected to review and revise the speech on his flight back to Florida this evening.
5 hr 32 min ago
Trump is itching to speak publicly about his indictment, sources say
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kristen Holmes
Former President Donald Trump, who spent last night at Trump Tower in New York City ahead of his arraignment today, is eager to speak publicly about his indictment, according to multiple people familiar with his thinking.
Though he is not scheduled to speak until he arrives at Mar-a-Lago tonight, Trump has weighed saying something while still in Manhattan. He had initially considered doing so outside the courthouse but decided against that because of security considerations.
It remains unclear if he will talk while in New York, and advisers have urged him to hold off until he has the command of his own ballroom tonight, where hundreds of his supporters, surrogates and friends are expected to gather.
Advisers have warned Trump that any unplanned remarks put him at high risk of hurting his case. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech is expected to have legal eyes on it before he delivers it tonight.