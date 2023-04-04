Trump's attorney says the former president is "frustrated" and "upset" after arraignment

Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche, center, speaks to the media after the arraignment on Tuesday. (CNN)

Speaking outside court after the arraignment, Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche said that his client is "frustrated" and "upset."

Blanche accused the prosecutor in this case of turning a "completely political issue" into a "political prosecution."

"It's not a good day ... I don't expect this to happen in this country. You don't expect this to happen ... to somebody who was the president of the United States," Blanche said.

He referred to the indictment as "boilerplate" and claimed it "doesn't allege any federal crime and state crime that's been violated."

On the charges against Trump, Blanche said "we're going to fight it, fight it hard."