Trump faces criminal charges in court after historic indictment

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes, Tori B. Powell and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Updated 5:21 p.m. ET, April 4, 2023
1 hr 21 min ago

Trump's attorney says the former president is "frustrated" and "upset" after arraignment

Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche, center, speaks to the media after the arraignment on Tuesday.
Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche, center, speaks to the media after the arraignment on Tuesday. (CNN)

Speaking outside court after the arraignment, Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche said that his client is "frustrated" and "upset."

Blanche accused the prosecutor in this case of turning a "completely political issue" into a "political prosecution." 

"It's not a good day ... I don't expect this to happen in this country. You don't expect this to happen ... to somebody who was the president of the United States," Blanche said. 

He referred to the indictment as "boilerplate" and claimed it "doesn't allege any federal crime and state crime that's been violated."

On the charges against Trump, Blanche said "we're going to fight it, fight it hard."

1 hr 40 min ago

Next in-person hearing in case is set for December 4

From CNN's Lauren Del Valle

The next in-person hearing date for former President Donald Trump’s case is set for December 4 in New York as of now.

45 min ago

Prosecutor alleges Trump involved in "illegal conspiracy" to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election

From CNN's Lauren Del Valle and Jeremy Herb

Prosecutors alleged former President Donald Trump was a part of an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.

Prosecutors alleged Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress the negative information that would hurt his campaign. 

The reason he committed the crime of falsifying business records was in part to “promote his candidacy,” the prosecutor alleges.  

Trump is not charged with criminal conspiracy.

Trump’s voice was measured. He walked in slowly scanning the reporters in the courtroom. He looked at the judge when he was speaking. 

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify where prosecutors made allegations against Trump regarding the 2016 election. It was in court documents.

1 hr 35 min ago

The Trump indictment is now public. Read it here.   

From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Lauren Del Valle and Jeremy Herb

The historic indictment against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed and is now public. 

Prosecutors alleged Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress the negative information that would hurt his campaign. 

The reason he committed the crime of falsifying business records was in part to “promote his candidacy,” the indictment alleges.  

This is the first time Trump and his lawyers can fully examine the extent of the charges against him, and what prosecutors must prove at trial. 

The criminal charges stem from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into hush-money payments, made during the 2016 presidential campaign, to women who claimed they had extramarital affairs with Trump, which he denies. 

Trump denies all wrongdoing and his lawyers have said they’ll fight to get the charges dropped.  

Read the full indictment here:

1 hr 51 min ago

Trump leaves Manhattan court after arraignment

(Source: WCBS)
(Source: WCBS)

Former President Donald Trump has left a Manhattan courtroom after his arraignment Tuesday.

He made no statement while leaving the courtroom. After leaving the courtroom, Trump left the building and got into his motorcade parked outside.

The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts, a source tells CNN.

2 hr 18 min ago

Trump indictment has been unsealed, according to source

From CNN's Jake Tapper 

The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed, according to a source.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges against him in a Manhattan criminal court Tuesday afternoon, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The investigation stemmed from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump officially became the first former president to face criminal charges Tuesday when he’s arraigned Tuesday.

1 hr 47 min ago

JUST IN: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

From CNN's Jake Tapper and Lauren Del Valle

Former US President Donald Trump appears in court with members of his legal team.
Former US President Donald Trump appears in court with members of his legal team. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters/Pool)

Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him.

The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

2 hr 24 min ago

Trump did not speak as advisers expected before entering the courtroom

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court.
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court. (Seth Wenig/Pool/AP)

Before entering the courtroom, former President Donald Trump did not make a statement — something some advisers had expected him to do.

"We had been under the impression he may make a brief statement before going in, and I think the fact that he didn't is notable," former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, told CNN. "That indicates to me potentially what he saw in the indictment goes further than he expected to."

Griffin said his lack of a statement could also signify that "the attorneys are likely at odds with the comms advisers."

Advisers told CNN earlier Tuesday that the former president planned to deliver one brief line before heading inside of the courtroom. He is expected to speak to the cameras in the hallway outside of the Manhattan courtroom after his arraignment, according to one of Trump's lawyers, Chris Kise.

Details about the more than 30 charges Trump is facing will be revealed when the grand jury indictment is unsealed.

2 hr 39 min ago

See the first image of Trump inside the courtroom

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. 
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York.  (Seth Wenig/AP)

This photo shows former President Donald Trump flanked by his attorneys inside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Remember: News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast the arraignment, a judge ruled Monday night, but five still photographers are allowed to take photos ahead of the proceedings.