Prosecutors raised concerns about Trump's social media posts to judge

CNN correspondent Kara Scannell described what it was like inside the courtroom today, including that prosecutors handed the judge a packet of former President Donald Trump’s social media posts.

Prosecutors said Trump was threatening the city, the justice system, the courts and the district attorney’s office with his "irresponsible" social media posts, specifically citing Trump’s sharing of an article that showed a photo of himself with a baseball bat.

Trump's attorneys responded that Trump has First Amendment rights and said Trump was expressing his frustration with alleged illegal leaks from the district attorney’s office. Trump’s lawyers also claimed that Trump’s social media posts were not threatening.

Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged Trump’s right to free speech but warned both sides not to incite violence or civil unrest with words or actions.

Merchan said that if he was shown more social media posts, he’d have to take a closer look at it.

Neither side made a request for a gag order, and Merchan said they were nowhere near the need for one yet.

He advised them to "tamp down the rhetoric" and "particularly speaking to former President Trump, not to make any statements that would incite any violence or threats against any officials," according to Scannell.

The arraignment lasted about 45 minutes, Scannell said. Inside the room, "it was so quiet, you could hear a pin drop."

Trump spoke only a few times when entering his not guilty plea.

"The prosecutors said that this was part of a conspiracy that started in 2015 and involves the payment of at least $130,000 to Stormy Daniels," she said.

"As part of the allegations, prosecutors said that this was part of an effort to promote his candidacy by burying negative stories ahead of the election. And now, we don't have all the additional details of what else might be included in this, but that is how they outlined it in court," Scannell reported.

About 60 members of the press were inside the courtroom, but they were not allowed to have any electronic devices.