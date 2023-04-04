Audio
Trump faces criminal charges in court after historic indictment

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes, Tori B. Powell and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Updated 5:21 p.m. ET, April 4, 2023
1 hr 19 min ago

Prosecutors raised concerns about Trump's social media posts to judge

From CNN's Lauren Del Valle and Adrienne Vogt

CNN correspondent Kara Scannell described what it was like inside the courtroom today, including that prosecutors handed the judge a packet of former President Donald Trump’s social media posts.

Prosecutors said Trump was threatening the city, the justice system, the courts and the district attorney’s office with his "irresponsible" social media posts, specifically citing Trump’s sharing of an article that showed a photo of himself with a baseball bat. 

Trump's attorneys responded that Trump has First Amendment rights and said Trump was expressing his frustration with alleged illegal leaks from the district attorney’s office. Trump’s lawyers also claimed that Trump’s social media posts were not threatening. 

Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged Trump’s right to free speech but warned both sides not to incite violence or civil unrest with words or actions.  

Merchan said that if he was shown more social media posts, he’d have to take a closer look at it.  

Neither side made a request for a gag order, and Merchan said they were nowhere near the need for one yet. 

He advised them to "tamp down the rhetoric" and "particularly speaking to former President Trump, not to make any statements that would incite any violence or threats against any officials," according to Scannell.  

The arraignment lasted about 45 minutes, Scannell said. Inside the room, "it was so quiet, you could hear a pin drop."

Trump spoke only a few times when entering his not guilty plea.

"The prosecutors said that this was part of a conspiracy that started in 2015 and involves the payment of at least $130,000 to Stormy Daniels," she said.

"As part of the allegations, prosecutors said that this was part of an effort to promote his candidacy by burying negative stories ahead of the election. And now, we don't have all the additional details of what else might be included in this, but that is how they outlined it in court," Scannell reported.

About 60 members of the press were inside the courtroom, but they were not allowed to have any electronic devices.

1 hr 25 min ago

All of the charges against Trump relate to records kept by Trump Organization, indictment shows

From Katelyn Polantz

Each criminal charge Donald Trump is facing relates to a specific entry among the business records of the Trump Organization, according to the indictment.  

The Manhattan prosecutors accuse Trump of repeatedly causing false entries in the business records. 

The alleged false entries are related to invoices from Michael Cohen, the “Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump” and his trust, or to Donald J. Trump’s account checks. Those records are all kept by the Trump Organization, according to the indictment. 

All of the entries are identified as being made in 2017, the indictment says. 

30 min ago

Trump tried to delay hush-money payment until after 2016 election, court documents show

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

According to court documents, the editor-in-chief and CEO of the National Enquirer approached Michael Cohen shortly after the Access Hollywood tape became public in October 2016, and told Cohen that adult film star Stormy Daniels was claiming she had an affair with Donald Trump. 

Cohen, the document says, negotiated a hush-money payment with Daniels to “secure [Daniels’] silence and prevent disclosure of the damaging information in the final weeks before the presidential election.” 

Trump, however, allegedly instructed Cohen to hold off paying Daniels for as long as possible. 

Some background: Cohen pleaded guilty to nine federal crimes including tax fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for helping pay off two women who threatened to go public with past alleged affairs with Trump just before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affairs.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify where prosecutors made allegations against Trump regarding the 2016 election. It was in court documents.

1 hr 21 min ago

Trump's attorney says the former president is "frustrated" and "upset" after arraignment

Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche, center, speaks to the media after the arraignment on Tuesday.
Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche, center, speaks to the media after the arraignment on Tuesday. (CNN)

Speaking outside court after the arraignment, Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche said that his client is "frustrated" and "upset."

Blanche accused the prosecutor in this case of turning a "completely political issue" into a "political prosecution." 

"It's not a good day ... I don't expect this to happen in this country. You don't expect this to happen ... to somebody who was the president of the United States," Blanche said. 

He referred to the indictment as "boilerplate" and claimed it "doesn't allege any federal crime and state crime that's been violated."

On the charges against Trump, Blanche said "we're going to fight it, fight it hard."

1 hr 40 min ago

Next in-person hearing in case is set for December 4

From CNN's Lauren Del Valle

The next in-person hearing date for former President Donald Trump’s case is set for December 4 in New York as of now.

44 min ago

Prosecutor alleges Trump involved in "illegal conspiracy" to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election

From CNN's Lauren Del Valle and Jeremy Herb

Prosecutors alleged former President Donald Trump was a part of an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.

Prosecutors alleged Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress the negative information that would hurt his campaign. 

The reason he committed the crime of falsifying business records was in part to “promote his candidacy,” the prosecutor alleges.  

Trump is not charged with criminal conspiracy.

Trump’s voice was measured. He walked in slowly scanning the reporters in the courtroom. He looked at the judge when he was speaking. 

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify where prosecutors made allegations against Trump regarding the 2016 election. It was in court documents.

1 hr 35 min ago

The Trump indictment is now public. Read it here.   

From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Lauren Del Valle and Jeremy Herb

The historic indictment against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed and is now public. 

Prosecutors alleged Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress the negative information that would hurt his campaign. 

The reason he committed the crime of falsifying business records was in part to “promote his candidacy,” the indictment alleges.  

This is the first time Trump and his lawyers can fully examine the extent of the charges against him, and what prosecutors must prove at trial. 

The criminal charges stem from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into hush-money payments, made during the 2016 presidential campaign, to women who claimed they had extramarital affairs with Trump, which he denies. 

Trump denies all wrongdoing and his lawyers have said they’ll fight to get the charges dropped.  

Read the full indictment here:

1 hr 51 min ago

Trump leaves Manhattan court after arraignment

(Source: WCBS)
(Source: WCBS)

Former President Donald Trump has left a Manhattan courtroom after his arraignment Tuesday.

He made no statement while leaving the courtroom. After leaving the courtroom, Trump left the building and got into his motorcade parked outside.

The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts, a source tells CNN.

2 hr 18 min ago

Trump indictment has been unsealed, according to source

From CNN's Jake Tapper 

The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed, according to a source.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges against him in a Manhattan criminal court Tuesday afternoon, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The investigation stemmed from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump officially became the first former president to face criminal charges Tuesday when he’s arraigned Tuesday.