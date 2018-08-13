BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump left his Bedminster vacation for a busy day on the road Monday, first to Fort Drum, New York, where he will delivers remarks and signs the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act.

The NDAA was named in honor of Sen. John McCain, who viewed the yearly military spending bill as one of his top priorities.

We will see whether the President, who continues to hit the ailing senator at rallies over his thumbs-down healthcare vote, offers any words of gratitude or praise.

After the signing, Trump then makes a second stop in Utica, New York, to raise money for Rep. Claudia Tenney. Her district, New York's 22nd, is one of the most competitive House races in the country as Republicans try to hold on to the seat. It is currently rated a toss-up by CNN.

Both of his Utica events will be behind closed doors.

Trump then arrives back to the White House just after 8 p.m. tonight.