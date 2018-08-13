President Trump visits Fort DrumBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Here's the scene awaiting Trump
Here's the scene inside Hangar 2060 at Fort Drum in upstate New York, where Trump is due to speak in just a few minutes.
That's the 10th Mountain Division's insignia you see in front of the helicopter and behind the bleachers, representing the light infantry division that calls the military base home.
Trump's been on vacation. Here's what happened while he was away.
President Trump wrapped up an 11-day working vacation at his New Jersey golf club today.
Here's a look at some of the things that happened while he was away from the White House.
- The Manafort trial: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is on trial. Prosecutors' goal is to connect the dots between the criminal charges against Manafort, and they're now close to wrapping up their case.
- Ohio special election: Ohio voters went to the polls last week for a special election in for Ohio 12th Congressional District. Six days after the vote, it's still too close to call.
- Vote tallying in Kansas: The Kansas Republican governor's race between Secretary of State Kris Kobach and incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer remains in a dead heat — and Kobach says he'll recuse himself from his role overseeing the tallying.
- GOP congressman indicted: Rep. Chris Collins of New York was charged with alleged securities fraud, wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. He has since suspended his reelection campaign.
- Omarosa went rogue: Omarosa Manigault Newman, a reality TV star who entered the White House as one of Trump's longest-serving associates, has turned on him. She wrote a tell-all book and evidently taped a few conversations.
Why Trump's headed to Fort Drum, New York
President Trump left his Bedminster vacation for a busy day on the road Monday, first to Fort Drum, New York, where he will delivers remarks and signs the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act.
The NDAA was named in honor of Sen. John McCain, who viewed the yearly military spending bill as one of his top priorities.
We will see whether the President, who continues to hit the ailing senator at rallies over his thumbs-down healthcare vote, offers any words of gratitude or praise.
After the signing, Trump then makes a second stop in Utica, New York, to raise money for Rep. Claudia Tenney. Her district, New York's 22nd, is one of the most competitive House races in the country as Republicans try to hold on to the seat. It is currently rated a toss-up by CNN.
Both of his Utica events will be behind closed doors.
Trump then arrives back to the White House just after 8 p.m. tonight.