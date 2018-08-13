President Trump just signed the National Defense Authorization Act, named after Arizona Sen. John McCain, but the President never once mentioned McCain's name or thanked him.

“We would not be here for today’s signing ceremony without the dedicated efforts without the dedicated members of Congress who worked so hard to pass the National Defense Authorization Act,” said Trump while thanking service members and military leadership.

However, he did mention Rep. Elise Stefanik, who spoke briefly and represents the district containing Fort Drum, as well as Don Baker, Dan Donovan, Joe Wilson, and Martha McSally.

Why this matters: Trump has referenced McCain several times lately on the campaign trail without directly naming him, hitting the senator for his healthcare vote.

Trump, who did not serve in the military, has previously attacked McCain’s record of service, saying the Vietnam veteran and POW is “not a war hero” because he was captured.

McCain, who is the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, spearheaded efforts for the bill in the Senate.