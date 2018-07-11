Trump attends NATO summitBy Meg Wagner and James Masters, CNN
Trump arrives at NATO headquarters
President Trump just arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, for the organization's summit.
The mood is already tense: Trump came out brawling in his first public comments here ahead of the summit, accusing German — a close US ally — of being "a captive of Russia" and all-but ordering members of the alliance to increase their defense spending "immediately."
Trump's confrontational tone toward Germany is "tough medicine," official says
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Asked about President Trump's confrontational start to the NATO Summit, where he described Germany as "captive to Russia," a senior US official described it as "tough medicine."
The official dismissed suggestions the President was playing a game of misdirection, by criticizing Germany for something he's been criticized for himself: Being too close to Russia. The official said the President was going after what is perceived as a weakness of Germany: Its reliance on Russian energy supplies.
The President intends to make this case directly to Chancellor Angela Merkel during a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The official said he also will keep "calling out Germany" for falling short of its 2 percent spending on defense, a goal of NATO countries. Germany will only spend an estimated 1.24 percent, according to figures NATO released Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not in Brussels — but his shadow is looming large here today.
Trump to meet with Macron and Merkel
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump will meet with both French President Macron and German Chancellor Merkel at NATO. There will be no coverage, but the White House expects to give a readout afterwards.
Trump to have tea with Queen Elizabeth
From CNN's Max Foster
Buckingham Palace has released new details ahead of President Trump’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Windsor on Friday.
According to a statement released by the Palace, “Her Majesty will welcome the President and Mrs Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem will be played.
“The Queen and the President will inspect the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. The President and First Lady will then join Her Majesty for tea at the Castle."
US Embassy warns Americans to keep a "low profile" during Trump UK visit
By James Masters, CNN
The US embassy has taken the unusual step of issuing a warning to American citizens in the UK to "keep a low profile" during the visit of President Donald Trump.
There are fears that demonstrations over Trump's three-day visit to the UK, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth, could turn violent.
Here's what you need to know.
NATO chief responds to Trump spending attacks
From CNN's Richard Greene
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has responded to US President Donald Trump's attacks over a lack of military spending by NATO allies.
“All allies agree that those who are spending less than 2% (on defense) have to spend more,” Stoltenberg said after an initial meeting with Trump in Brussels.
But he also admitted that the summit would be stormy.
“I expect open and frank discussions about defense spending during our summit,” Stoltenberg said. “There are disagreements.”
Trump launches stinging attack on Germany
From CNN'S Jeremy Diamond
Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Germany as the day of the NATO summit began in dramatic fashion.
At a pre-summit meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump Germany, a fellow NATO ally, of being beholden to Russia because it buys energy from Moscow.
"Germany is a captive of Russia," Trump said as Stoltenberg looked on. "It's very inappropriate."
Trump went on to complain that the United States is expected to "defend them against Russia," despite Germany making "billions of dollars" in energy payments to Moscow. "I think it's something that NATO has to look at," Trump said.
Trump isn't the first US president to complain about NATO spending
Analysis by Stephen Collinson
The tardiness of NATO governments to live up to their own pledges to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense and the diminished capabilities of key powers like Britain have long rankled in Washington.
Here's what some US presidents said about NATO:
- President George W. Bush, at his last NATO summit, had called on NATO members to "increase their defense investments to support both NATO and EU operations," adding: "America believes if Europeans invest in their own defense, they will also get stronger and more capable when we deploy together."
- President Barack Obama said in Brussels in 2014: "If we've got a collective defense, it means that everybody's got to chip in, and I've had some concerns about a diminished level of defense spending among some of our partners in NATO. The situation in Ukraine reminds us that our freedom isn't free and we've got to be willing to pay for the assets, the personnel, the training that's required to make sure that we have a credible NATO force and an effective deterrent force."
Even without President Trump, it was inevitable that Americans would begin questioning commitments abroad and the cost-benefit ratio of alliances like NATO as memories of the horror of World War II fade and the common purpose of the Cold War recedes into history.
EU chief to Trump: America doesn't have a "better ally than Europe"
From CNN's Jamie Ehrlich
European Council President Donald Tusk told President Trump Tuesday that the US "won't have a better ally" than the EU ahead of his European trip this week.
"US doesn't have and won't have a better ally than EU. We spend on defense much more than Russia and as much as China," Tusk had tweeted at Trump.
Tusk has before been a vocal critic of Trump's rhetoric toward NATO, tweeting in May when Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear agreement, "with friends like that, who needs enemies."
Tusk took further aim at Trump on Tuesday at a joint EU-NATO declaration.
He continued: "Dear President Trump, America does not have and will not have a better ally than Europe. Today, Europeans spend on defense many times more than Russia and as much as China."