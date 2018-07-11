Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (l.) and President Trump speak at the G7 Summit, on 8 June, 2018 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (l.) and President Trump speak at the G7 Summit, on 8 June, 2018

Asked about President Trump's confrontational start to the NATO Summit, where he described Germany as "captive to Russia," a senior US official described it as "tough medicine."

The official dismissed suggestions the President was playing a game of misdirection, by criticizing Germany for something he's been criticized for himself: Being too close to Russia. The official said the President was going after what is perceived as a weakness of Germany: Its reliance on Russian energy supplies.

The President intends to make this case directly to Chancellor Angela Merkel during a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The official said he also will keep "calling out Germany" for falling short of its 2 percent spending on defense, a goal of NATO countries. Germany will only spend an estimated 1.24 percent, according to figures NATO released Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not in Brussels — but his shadow is looming large here today.