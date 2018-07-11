Trump speaks to the media Tuesday prior to leaving the White House for a week-long trip to Europe, with stops in Brussels, London, Scotland and Helsinki. Trump speaks to the media Tuesday prior to leaving the White House for a week-long trip to Europe, with stops in Brussels, London, Scotland and Helsinki. SAUL LOEB/AFP

President Trump is meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels today and tomorrow.

So what exactly does the organization do?

Established in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's charter says the signing parties will "seek to promote stability and well-being in the North Atlantic area" and will "unite their efforts for collective defense and for the preservation of peace and security." There are currently 29 NATO members. The group's headquarters is in Brussels, where leaders from the member states will gather on July 11 and 12 for a summit.

Here's how it's funded:

NATO is underpinned by the principle of collective defense, meaning members are expected to keep their own militaries in fighting shape in case they are called on to defend an ally. In pursuit of that goal, members are expected to spend a certain amount for their own defense budgets. In 2006, NATO set an official target for members to spend on defense: 2% of their gross domestic product. That figure was reaffirmed during a summit in 2014. But the target is described only as a "guideline," and there is no penalty for not meeting it.

Member states also pay into NATO to cover common civilian and military costs, and no nation is behind on those payments. Instead, it is the defense spending issue that has caused the most contention between Trump and other members.