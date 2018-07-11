Trump attends NATO summitBy James Masters and Meg Wagner, CNN
Trump to have tea with Queen Elizabeth
From CNN's Max Foster
Buckingham Palace has released new details ahead of President Trump’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Windsor on Friday.
According to a statement released by the Palace, “Her Majesty will welcome the President and Mrs Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem will be played.
“The Queen and the President will inspect the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. The President and First Lady will then join Her Majesty for tea at the Castle."
US Embassy warns Americans to keep a "low profile" during Trump UK visit
By James Masters, CNN
The US embassy has taken the unusual step of issuing a warning to American citizens in the UK to "keep a low profile" during the visit of President Donald Trump.
There are fears that demonstrations over Trump's three-day visit to the UK, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth, could turn violent.
Here's what you need to know.
NATO chief responds to Trump spending attacks
From CNN's Richard Greene
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has responded to US President Donald Trump's attacks over a lack of military spending by NATO allies.
“All allies agree that those who are spending less than 2% (on defense) have to spend more,” Stoltenberg said after an initial meeting with Trump in Brussels.
But he also admitted that the summit would be stormy.
“I expect open and frank discussions about defense spending during our summit,” Stoltenberg said. “There are disagreements.”
Trump launches stinging attack on Germany
From CNN'S Jeremy Diamond
Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Germany as the day of the NATO summit began in dramatic fashion.
At a pre-summit meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump Germany, a fellow NATO ally, of being beholden to Russia because it buys energy from Moscow.
"Germany is a captive of Russia," Trump said as Stoltenberg looked on. "It's very inappropriate."
Trump went on to complain that the United States is expected to "defend them against Russia," despite Germany making "billions of dollars" in energy payments to Moscow. "I think it's something that NATO has to look at," Trump said.
Trump isn't the first US president to complain about NATO spending
Analysis by Stephen Collinson
The tardiness of NATO governments to live up to their own pledges to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense and the diminished capabilities of key powers like Britain have long rankled in Washington.
Here's what some US presidents said about NATO:
- President George W. Bush, at his last NATO summit, had called on NATO members to "increase their defense investments to support both NATO and EU operations," adding: "America believes if Europeans invest in their own defense, they will also get stronger and more capable when we deploy together."
- President Barack Obama said in Brussels in 2014: "If we've got a collective defense, it means that everybody's got to chip in, and I've had some concerns about a diminished level of defense spending among some of our partners in NATO. The situation in Ukraine reminds us that our freedom isn't free and we've got to be willing to pay for the assets, the personnel, the training that's required to make sure that we have a credible NATO force and an effective deterrent force."
Even without President Trump, it was inevitable that Americans would begin questioning commitments abroad and the cost-benefit ratio of alliances like NATO as memories of the horror of World War II fade and the common purpose of the Cold War recedes into history.
EU chief to Trump: America doesn't have a "better ally than Europe"
From CNN's Jamie Ehrlich
European Council President Donald Tusk told President Trump Tuesday that the US "won't have a better ally" than the EU ahead of his European trip this week.
"US doesn't have and won't have a better ally than EU. We spend on defense much more than Russia and as much as China," Tusk had tweeted at Trump.
Tusk has before been a vocal critic of Trump's rhetoric toward NATO, tweeting in May when Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear agreement, "with friends like that, who needs enemies."
Tusk took further aim at Trump on Tuesday at a joint EU-NATO declaration.
He continued: "Dear President Trump, America does not have and will not have a better ally than Europe. Today, Europeans spend on defense many times more than Russia and as much as China."
Trump says his meeting with Putin may be the "easiest of them all"
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
President Trump said his easiest meeting on his foreign trip to Europe during the next week may be his sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump spoke to reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in Brussels, the first stop on his trip. He then plans to travel to the United Kingdom where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and meet with Queen Elizabeth II. Trump will have his first standalone summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, Monday.
Ahead of his anticipated one-on-one with Putin, Trump has been railing against US allies, arguing that the US has been "taken advantage" of by NATO.
"We do have a lot of allies, but we cannot be taken advantage of. We're being taken advantage of by the European Union," Trump said, adding that US NATO spending "helps them a lot more than it helps us."
Here's what Trump has demanded from NATO members
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
By all accounts, Trump is heading into this NATO summit prepared to take leaders to task for not spending enough on defense.
It's an issue he's focused on since he was a candidate. He tweeted this yesterday as he made his way to Brussels for the summit:
An important note: Trump has described allies as failing to pay their dues and owing back payments to NATO, when in reality the shortfalls come in the nations' own annual defense spending. No country is behind in payments to NATO.
In letters to NATO members sent last month, Trump has reinforced his demands. He wrote to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that "we need to find a way to overcome domestic hurdles in the interest of our collective security" and described his own political exposure in the matter: "I understand domestic political pressures against greater government expenditures as I also expended considerable political capital to increase America's defense spending."
Here's more about those letter Trump sent:
Trump's at the NATO summit today. Here's what you need to know about the alliance.
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump is meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels today and tomorrow.
So what exactly does the organization do?
Established in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's charter says the signing parties will "seek to promote stability and well-being in the North Atlantic area" and will "unite their efforts for collective defense and for the preservation of peace and security." There are currently 29 NATO members. The group's headquarters is in Brussels, where leaders from the member states will gather on July 11 and 12 for a summit.
Here's how it's funded:
NATO is underpinned by the principle of collective defense, meaning members are expected to keep their own militaries in fighting shape in case they are called on to defend an ally. In pursuit of that goal, members are expected to spend a certain amount for their own defense budgets. In 2006, NATO set an official target for members to spend on defense: 2% of their gross domestic product. That figure was reaffirmed during a summit in 2014. But the target is described only as a "guideline," and there is no penalty for not meeting it.
Member states also pay into NATO to cover common civilian and military costs, and no nation is behind on those payments. Instead, it is the defense spending issue that has caused the most contention between Trump and other members.