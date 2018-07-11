US President Trump has arrived in Brussels on the eve of a tense NATO summit where he is set to clash with allies over defense spending. US President Trump has arrived in Brussels on the eve of a tense NATO summit where he is set to clash with allies over defense spending. (BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump said his easiest meeting on his foreign trip to Europe during the next week may be his sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump spoke to reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in Brussels, the first stop on his trip. He then plans to travel to the United Kingdom where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and meet with Queen Elizabeth II. Trump will have his first standalone summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, Monday.

"I have NATO. I have the UK, which is in somewhat turmoil. And I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all," Trump said Tuesday. "Who would think?"

Ahead of his anticipated one-on-one with Putin, Trump has been railing against US allies, arguing that the US has been "taken advantage" of by NATO.

"We do have a lot of allies, but we cannot be taken advantage of. We're being taken advantage of by the European Union," Trump said, adding that US NATO spending "helps them a lot more than it helps us."