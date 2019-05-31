Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico over immigration
Mitch McConnell: The US-Mexico relationship is vital, and any plan that impacts it "deserves serious examination"
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is walking a tightrope when it comes to Trump's tariff threat.
He is pointing the finger at Democrats for the "crisis at our southern border" — but also not taking a strong position on the tariff plan.
Here's the Republican leader's statement:
How Trump's Mexico tariffs would work, according to the White House
President Trump threatened on Thursday to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country does not step up its immigration enforcement actions, combining his boiling border-related frustrations with his preferred method of punishing foreign countries.
Here's how it would work, according to a White House statement:
- The first round of tariffs would begin on June 10 at 5% "on all goods imported from Mexico."
- If Mexico does not act as Trump demands, tariffs would go up to 10% by July and 15% by August.
- The tariffs would hit 20% by September and reach a permanent level of 25% by October.
The statement said Trump would carry out his threat under authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and that he would lift tariffs only "if the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico."
Trump's been tweeting about the tariffs a lot this morning
President Trump has repeatedly tweeted about his threats to implement new tariffs on Mexico over immigrations.
His most recent tweet he predicted that companies will leave Mexico because of the tariffs. He also claimed they'll stop drugs:
Earlier today, he demanded that Mexico "finally do what must be done" on immigration:
But he blamed Democrats before that. Earlier this morning, Trump tweeted that Democrats could “solve the problem” at the border with a “quick and easy fix."
White House: "The President has the legal authority to do this"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed any legal concerns with the President’s tariffs announcement.
Asked if there are concerns the action will get tied up in court, Sanders said:
“Not at all. The President has the legal authority to do this through IEEPA. In fact, that give him much broader authority than he’s taken on this front.”
For context: IEEPA is the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which authorizes the President to regulate commerce after declaring a national emergency.
She continued, “This is a measured response to the authority that he has, there’s case law that supports it from precedent where this has been done in the past. And again, the President’s going to fulfill his duty, it would be nice if Congress would fulfill theirs.”
However: As CNN reported yesterday, privately, officials have conceded it’s not clear the White House has the legal authority to impose tariffs on this scale. They are concerned that, because of the scope, the mandate will potentially face legal challenges that could leave it tied up in the courts before June 10 even gets here.
Volkswagen says tariffs could hurt US consumers and threaten job growth
Volkswagen, the world’s largest carmaker, warned on Friday that tariffs imposed on Mexico could hurt U.S. consumers and threaten jobs growth.
“We believe that tariffs of this kind are a tax on the U.S. consumer and will result in higher prices and also threaten job growth." the automaker said in a statement.
Volkswagen said it has made significant long-term investments in the United States "that would be impaired by restrictive changes to trade."
The company said it remains hopeful that the issue will be resolved "through constructive negotiations without the imposition of tariffs."
Remember: Mexico is a regional manufacturing hub for global automakers that assemble cars in Mexico and ship many of them to the United States.
Volkswagen shares are down almost 3% in Europe. Among the biggest fallers are Mazda and Nissan in Japan which plunged 7% and 5% respectively. In the US, Ford shares are down 3% and GM dropping more than 4%.
Trump hasn't talked to Mexico's president since threatening tariffs
President Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have not spoken directly since Trump announced tariffs on Mexico on Thursday in retaliation for the influx of migrants trying to cross into the US from the southern border, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday
“They have not spoken directly, but certainly their teams have been in regular communication and like I said we have been talking to Mexico for months, asking them to step up and do more,” Sanders told reporters.
She added that the Trump administration’s “teams will continue to work” with Mexico on the issue.
Auto trade group: Tariffs on Mexico will impose a "significant cost" on US auto industry
The trade group representing Ford and General Motors, the American Automotive Policy Council, says tariffs against Mexico will hurt US companies.
Why this matters: Every American auto factory depends on Mexican parts to build its cars or trucks. President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports could raise costs in the United States by tens of billions of dollars in the auto industry alone.
