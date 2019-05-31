President Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on Mexican goods complicates his proposed United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (or USMCA), which would be a replacement to NATFA.

Some inside the administration are privately concerned the President could be sabotaging what to many officials appeared the most likely legislative win before next year's election: Passage of the USMCA.

Behind the scenes: While there is relatively broad support in the West Wing for Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Mexico, there is also recognition the move will hamper efforts to ratify the NAFTA replacement deal. For that reason, some aides tried to convince Trump on Thursday to hold off, arguing USMCA would be put in jeopardy, according to a White House official.

To some officials, the timing could not be worse. Even as recently as Thursday morning, many White House officials were expressing optimism that Democrats were coming to the table to negotiate USMCA, and believed the plan could see passage by the end of the summer — a belief that prompted the decision to start the clock on the approval process.

But Trump's decision on tariffs left those plans in question, and now many officials are quietly pessimistic about the deal's near-term chances. That's a disappointment for many, since even Trump has viewed passage of the plan as a signature achievement of his first term. Blowing up those chances has left many aides perplexed.