Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico over immigration
How the Mexico tariffs could affect avocados and tomatoes
The costs of any tariff imposed on Mexico will ultimately be passed along to American consumers. (Remember: Tariffs are paid by importers, not by exporting countries.)
So what does that mean? Tariffs will affect the supply chain for ...
- The US auto industry
- Machinery
- Medical instruments
- Avocados and tomatoes (and plenty of other fruit and vegetables.)
And it's a two-way street. Americans sold just shy of $300 billion in goods to Mexico in 2018 — cars, machinery, pork and beef. Billions and billions dollars worth of many different type of goods that might be subject to retaliatory tariffs from Mexico.
Mexico's president to Trump: "The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol"
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in response to President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, said social problems cannot be resolved with "coercive measures."
He added that the "Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol," in an open letter to President Trump.
Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico unless it steps up its immigration enforcement actions.
President López Obrador (also known by his initials AMLO) asked how the United States could "overnight" transform from a country signifying hope for migrants to a "ghetto" where they are "stripped of their rights."
Here's his letter:
White House moved quickly on the tariff announcement because they didn't want it to leak
White House officials held a call yesterday morning to discuss President Trump’s decision to move forward with his threat of tariffs on all imported goods from Mexico if the country doesn’t stop the flow of migrants across the southern border.
Trump had been privately advised against the idea from more cautious members of his team, including Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, while others, like Peter Navarro, told him the dramatic move would get Mexico’s attention. It’s clear who Trump sided with.
About the timing: During the call, officials decided to announce the move Thursday night — instead of preparing a smoother, more calculated rollout — because they didn’t want any more details to leak to reporters.
That rollout hasn’t gone as smoothly as officials had hoped. They have gotten an earful from Republican lawmakers who have expressed alarm at the decision, with some urging the President to reconsider. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s statement criticizing the decision has been widely discussed inside the West Wing this morning, but Trump has shown no sign of backing off his threat.
Mitch McConnell: The US-Mexico relationship is vital, and any plan that impacts it "deserves serious examination"
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is walking a tightrope when it comes to Trump's tariff threat.
He is pointing the finger at Democrats for the "crisis at our southern border" — but also not taking a strong position on the tariff plan.
Here's the Republican leader's statement:
How Trump's Mexico tariffs would work, according to the White House
President Trump threatened on Thursday to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country does not step up its immigration enforcement actions, combining his boiling border-related frustrations with his preferred method of punishing foreign countries.
Here's how it would work, according to a White House statement:
- The first round of tariffs would begin on June 10 at 5% "on all goods imported from Mexico."
- If Mexico does not act as Trump demands, tariffs would go up to 10% by July and 15% by August.
- The tariffs would hit 20% by September and reach a permanent level of 25% by October.
The statement said Trump would carry out his threat under authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and that he would lift tariffs only "if the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico."
Trump's been tweeting about the tariffs a lot this morning
President Trump has repeatedly tweeted about his threats to implement new tariffs on Mexico over immigrations.
His most recent tweet he predicted that companies will leave Mexico because of the tariffs. He also claimed they'll stop drugs:
Earlier today, he demanded that Mexico "finally do what must be done" on immigration:
But he blamed Democrats before that. Earlier this morning, Trump tweeted that Democrats could “solve the problem” at the border with a “quick and easy fix."
White House: "The President has the legal authority to do this"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed any legal concerns with the President’s tariffs announcement.
Asked if there are concerns the action will get tied up in court, Sanders said:
“Not at all. The President has the legal authority to do this through IEEPA. In fact, that give him much broader authority than he’s taken on this front.”
For context: IEEPA is the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which authorizes the President to regulate commerce after declaring a national emergency.
She continued, “This is a measured response to the authority that he has, there’s case law that supports it from precedent where this has been done in the past. And again, the President’s going to fulfill his duty, it would be nice if Congress would fulfill theirs.”
However: As CNN reported yesterday, privately, officials have conceded it’s not clear the White House has the legal authority to impose tariffs on this scale. They are concerned that, because of the scope, the mandate will potentially face legal challenges that could leave it tied up in the courts before June 10 even gets here.