At first glance, the relationship between Trump, a 71-year-old isolationist who enjoys cable news and long days on the golf course, and the 40-year-old Macron, a pro-European integrationist who likes to quote philosophers and extol the virtues of the arts, seems unlikely.

But the two men share a number of similarities.

Both based their presidential campaigns on being outsiders and enemies of the political elite. They took advantage of the public's dissatisfaction and disillusionment with mainstream political parties en route to winning their respective elections.

Trump, a real estate mogul, and Macron, a former investment banker, are both drawn to sealing good deals.

The pair also share views on policy, notably on eliminating ISIS and battling against global terrorism.

The two have also exchanged a number of compliments: