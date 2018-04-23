Trump hosts France's President MacronBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
The somewhat unlikely relationship between Trump and Macron
From CNN's Melissa Bell and James Masters
At first glance, the relationship between Trump, a 71-year-old isolationist who enjoys cable news and long days on the golf course, and the 40-year-old Macron, a pro-European integrationist who likes to quote philosophers and extol the virtues of the arts, seems unlikely.
But the two men share a number of similarities.
Both based their presidential campaigns on being outsiders and enemies of the political elite. They took advantage of the public's dissatisfaction and disillusionment with mainstream political parties en route to winning their respective elections.
Trump, a real estate mogul, and Macron, a former investment banker, are both drawn to sealing good deals.
The pair also share views on policy, notably on eliminating ISIS and battling against global terrorism.
The two have also exchanged a number of compliments:
This is the first state visit of Trump's presidency
From CNN's Michelle Kosinski
French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to the White House is the first state visit of Trump's presidency.
The White House has hosted numerous world leaders in the first year of the Trump administration — but none were official state visits with all the trappings, pomp, circumstance and accompanying glittering state dinner.
Trump is the first president in decades to not host a state visit during his first year in office. The White House has said there's no particular reason for the delay.
Trump gives the Macrons a tour of the Oval Office
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a video of President Trump today, showing off his Oval Office desk and phones.
After Trump described the Resolute Desk, France's first lady Brigitte Macron pointed to a pair of phones and asked about them. Trump said that's where he speaks to her husband.
Watch the moment:
The Trumps and Macrons arrive at Mount Vernon for dinner
President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives just arrived at Mount Vernon, the riverfront estate of George Washington.
They will dine there tonight.
The White House will host an official state dinner for France tomorrow night.
Trump and Macron plant a tree on the South Lawn
President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives just planted a tree on the South Lawn of the White House this evening.
The two leaders each took a shovel and pushed dirt onto the base of the tree.
The European sessile oak, which comes from the site of the Battle of Belleau Wood, is a gift from Macron. It is about 4 feet and 5 inches tall and 5 to 10 years old.
After the tree planting ceremony, President Trump, the first lady and the Macrons walked to Marine One for their short trip to Mount Vernon.
The two leaders and their wives will dine at Mount Vernon, the riverfront estate of George Washington.
The Trumps welcome the Macrons to the White House
President Trump and First lady Melania Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to the White House this evening.
The President and first lady greeted Macron and his wife at the entrance to the West Wing ahead of brief talks in the Oval Office. President Trump and Macron hugged quickly, and Macron kissed the President on the cheek.
After arriving at the White House, the two leaders and their wives will plant a tree on the South Lawn of the White House.
The European sessile oak, which is about 4 feet and 5 inches tall and 5 to 10 years old, is a gift from Macron. It hails from Belleau Woods, a historic landmark of the US' involvement in World War I, the White House said in a statement.
"Over 9,000 American marines died in the Belleau Wood battle in June 1918 and the forest is a memorial site and important symbol of the sacrifice the United States made to ensure peace and stability in Europe," the White House said.
French president: This visit is important "given the moment of our current environment"
French President Emmanuel Macron said his state visit to the US is "very important for our people."
He added that he and Trump will discuss trade, security and other issues during the visit.
French President Macron arrives in the US
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, just landed in the US.
They'll head to the White House this evening, where they'll meet the Trumps. The two couples will then head to Mount Vernon in Virginia for dinner.
Macron said this was a very important moment to be holding the state visit.
France, earlier this month, joined the US in launching strikes against Syria.
The Macrons will get to the White House at 5:15 p.m.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, are expected to arrive at the White House at 5:15 p.m. ET.
They'll meet President Trump and Melania Trump and help the first couple plant a tree on the White House lawn.
The two couples will then head to Mount Vernon in Virginia for dinner.