Former President Donald Trump, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis Leah Millis/Reuters

The Supreme Court's decision to take up the case of whether Donald Trump may claim immunity was a significant victory for the former president for at least two reasons.

First, he will now be able to argue for sweeping presidential immunity that, if granted, could undermine the bevy of legal challenges he faces, beyond Jack Smith's election subversion case.

Second, he also will be able to push off a trial, likely for several weeks at least. Had the justices rejected Trump’s emergency request to pause the case, Smith would have been able to move more quickly — virtually guaranteeing a trial before the November election.

Trump filed an emergency request at the Supreme Court on February 12, asking the justices to block a lower court ruling that he was not immune from Smith’s election subversion charges. The former president argued immunity was needed to ensure that future presidents are not subjected to criminal charges. Without that guarantee, he said, “the presidency as we know it will cease to exist.”

Smith countered in his own filing on February 14 that Trump wasn’t close to meeting the standard required to pause proceedings.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan postponed the first trial date, which was originally set for March 4, while appeals courts wrestled with Trump’s claims. Given the delays, however, a trial likely wouldn’t begin until May at the earliest.

