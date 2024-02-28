Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Trump immunity case

live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

Texas wildfire

Live Updates

Supreme Court to decide Trump immunity claim

Updated 5:25 p.m. ET, February 28, 2024
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

2 reasons why this decision is a victory for Trump

From CNN’s John Fritze

Former President Donald Trump, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former President Donald Trump, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis Leah Millis/Reuters

The Supreme Court's decision to take up the case of whether Donald Trump may claim immunity was a significant victory for the former president for at least two reasons.

  • First, he will now be able to argue for sweeping presidential immunity that, if granted, could undermine the bevy of legal challenges he faces, beyond Jack Smith's election subversion case.
  • Second, he also will be able to push off a trial, likely for several weeks at least. Had the justices rejected Trump’s emergency request to pause the case, Smith would have been able to move more quickly — virtually guaranteeing a trial before the November election.    

Trump filed an emergency request at the Supreme Court on February 12, asking the justices to block a lower court ruling that he was not immune from Smith’s election subversion charges. The former president argued immunity was needed to ensure that future presidents are not subjected to criminal charges. Without that guarantee, he said, “the presidency as we know it will cease to exist.” 

Smith countered in his own filing on February 14 that Trump wasn’t close to meeting the standard required to pause proceedings. 

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan postponed the first trial date, which was originally set for March 4, while appeals courts wrestled with Trump’s claims. Given the delays, however, a trial likely wouldn’t begin until May at the earliest.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed reporting to this post.

2 min ago

Supreme Court will hear arguments in April over Trump's claim of presidential immunity 

From CNN’s John Fritze and Hannah Rabinowitz

The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to expedite the case over Donald Trump’s claim of immunity from prosecution over alleged 2020 election interference and hear arguments the week of April 22.  

The move puts the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination on yet another collision course with the high court, which earlier this month heard arguments in a separate case questioning whether Trump disqualified himself from running for a second term under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection ban.” 

At the end of April, Trump is expected to be in the middle of a criminal trial in Manhattan over hush money paid to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election.

The Supreme Court also ordered that a lower court ruling against Trump on immunity remain on hold until it decides the issue.  

CNN has reached out to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office for comment. 

15 min ago

Trump's team views SCOTUS decision as a win "for now"

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Former President Donald Trump's views the Supreme Court's decision as a win "for now," one source said in an initial reaction to the decision.

What we know about the decision: The Supreme Court agreed to decide whether Trump may claim immunity from special counsel Jack Smith’s election subversion case.

11 min ago

Supreme Court will decide Trump immunity claim, further delaying election subversion trial 

From CNN’s John Fritze

The Supreme Court on February 8 in Washington, DC.
The Supreme Court on February 8 in Washington, DC. Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether Donald Trump may claim immunity from special counsel Jack Smith’s election subversion case, adding another explosive appeal from the former president to its docket and likely further delaying his federal trial. 

The court agreed to expedite the case and hear arguments the week of April 22. 

23 min ago

Trump makes final pitch to Supreme Court in fraught immunity case

From CNN’s John Fritze

Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, on February 14.
Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, on February 14. Sam Wolfe/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump made his final pitch on February 15 to the Supreme Court in his effort to pause a trial over the election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

“There are overwhelming reasons why the case should not go to trial ‘in three months or less,’” Trump told the Supreme Court in a 16-page filing. “With any other defendant, it would be virtually unthinkable for the case to go to trial so soon, and ‘wildly unfair’ to do so.”

Trump claims former presidents must have immunity from such charges to avoid political reprisals when they leave office. So far, two lower federal courts have balked at that argument.

Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a unanimous decision from the DC Circuit handed down that rejected his claims of immunity from the election subversion charges. Smith argued in his own brief that Trump had not met the standard to pause proceedings in his case. It generally takes support from five justices to secure such a pause. 

If the justices deny Trump’s emergency request to temporarily block a DC Circuit ruling against him on the immunity issue, it would clear the way for a US District Court in Washington to schedule a trial on the underlying election charges, which Smith is eager to finish before the November election.

If the justices agree to further consider his case, it could signal the justices may schedule oral arguments in the case later this year, potentially pushing a trial back several months.

23 min ago

A federal appeals court ruled Trump does not have presidential immunity in January 6 case

From CNN's Devan Cole, Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand, Katelyn Polantz and Marshall Cohen

John Sauer argued on behalf of Trump. The three judges on the panel are J. Michelle Childs, Florence Pan and Karen LeCraft Henderson.
John Sauer argued on behalf of Trump. The three judges on the panel are J. Michelle Childs, Florence Pan and Karen LeCraft Henderson. Bill Hennessy

Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency to reverse the 2020 election results, a federal appeals court said in early February.

The ruling was a major blow to Trump’s key defense thus far in the federal election subversion case brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith. The former president had argued that the conduct Smith charged him over was part of his official duties as president and therefore shield him from criminal liability.

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution,” the court wrote.

The ruling from the three-judge panel was unanimous. The three-judge panel who issued the ruling includes two judges, J. Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, who were appointed by Joe Biden and one, Karen LeCraft Henderson, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush.