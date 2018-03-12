Reporters pressed Sarah Sanders on the White House gun proposal which, critics say, falls short of what the President seemed to support in the days following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Reporter A: "A couple of weeks ago the president said that he wanted to raise the age on purchasing assault weapons. He talked about supporting universal background checks, about taking guns away from those identified as a threat, even without due process. What happened to all those proposals?"

Sanders: "Right now the president's primary focus is on pushing through things that we know have broad bipartisan support or things that we can do from an administrative perspective that we can do immediately..."

Reporter B: "Based on the plan last night, it seemed like president trump was the one petrified of the NRA because he backed away from some of the ideas he brought into the discussion and I'm asking why he chickened out, why he didn't go forward with what he had proposed earlier."

Sanders: "Look, he hasn't backed away from these things at all. They're still outlined in the plan. But he can't make them happen with a broad stroke of the pen. You have to have some congressional component to do some of these things and without that support, it's not as possible."