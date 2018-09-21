Upcoming
President Trump holds Las Vegas rallyBy Eric Bradner and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago10:03 p.m. ET, September 20, 2018
4 things Trump might bring up tonight
President Trump is rallying in Las Vegas tonight. Here are some topics he might bring up:
- Brett Kavanaugh: President Trump has repeatedly defended his Supreme Court nominee, who is facing sexual assault allegations. Kavanaugh's accuser was invited to testify at a Monday Senate hearing, however she says she wants an FBI investigation before she speaks publicly.
- Jeff Sessions: The President has (again) criticized his attorney general, telling Hill.TV, "I don't have an attorney general" and adding: "It's very sad."
- North Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summet recently — and Trump said it boded well for peace (despite little indication that the two leaders had made any real progress toward denuclearization).
- Hurricane Maria: Today marks one year since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. Nearly 3,000 people died in the aftermath of the storm — a fact President Trump has flat-out denied.
The rally comes as President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces sexual assault allegations that have complicated what was once expected to be a smooth confirmation process for the judge.