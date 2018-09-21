Early in President Donald Trump’s speech at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday night, he told the crowd he was glad to be in Nevada -- and then stopped to emphasize the Ne-VA-da pronunciation, pointing out that you “have to say that name just right."

Toward the end of his speech, though, he made exactly the faux pas he’d lectured the crowd about avoiding -- calling the state Ne-vah-da.

It came when he said the state’s Republican senator, Dean Heller, would eventually come to him and say, “Mr. President, stop winning so much. The people of Nevada can’t take it any longer.”

Trump did the exact same thing in a June trip to Nevada. Early in that speech, he alleged that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t ���know how to say Nevada.” Then, later in his own speech, he mispronounced the state’s name himself.