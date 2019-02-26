President Trump meets with Kim Jong UnBy Ben Westcott, James Griffiths, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump slams Democrats for scheduling Cohen to testify during his summit with Kim
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond in Hanoi
President Trump slammed Democrats for scheduling the Michael Cohen hearing during his summit with North Korea as a "terrible thing."
"I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit was really a terrible thing," Trump said. "Having it during this very important summit is sort of incredible."
Trump says Cohen testimony was "pretty shameful"
From CNN's Veronica Rocha
President Trump said he watched some of former fixer Michael Cohen’s testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill and called it “pretty shameful.”
Trump said while Cohen "lied a lot," he was "impressed" by one thing: "He said no collusion with the Russian hoax."
"I said, 'I wonder why he didn't lie about that too like he lied about everything else,'" he said.
Trump continued: "He said no collusion and I was you know a little impressed by that frankly. He could have gone all out. He only went about 95% instead of 100 %."
Trump: "I want to take off the sanctions so badly"
From CNN's James Griffiths
After he acknowledged that the summit in Hanoi ended with no deal due to sanctions, President Trump said he wanted to see the economic restrictions lifted on North Korean in future.
"I want to take off the sanctions so badly, because that country has got so much potential to grow," Trump said.
He has repeatedly highlighted North Korea's economic potential during the summit in Hanoi and meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The country is currently subject to tough international sanctions, severely limiting its growth and exports.
Analysts react to no deal summit
From CNN's Joshua Berlinger in Hanoi
Analysts around the world are reacting to the abrupt end of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim's negotiations in Hanoi.
"It is little wonder these negotiations broke down after Trump has spent more time in office blowing up nuclear treaties than building them," said Akira Kawasaki of the International Committee to Abolish Nuclear Weapons’ International Steering Group.
"We need a real plan rooted in the international community and treaties like the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the Koreas could join tomorrow and begin the disarmament process with legitimacy."
Van Jackson, author of "On the Brink: Trump, Kim, and the Threat of Nuclear War," said that the US should have waited to hold the summit until progress had been made "at the Biegun level," referring to the US negotiator on the Korean Peninsula, Steve Biegun.
"This is why you don’t have leader summits disconnected from real negotiations. Even if the summit was 'successful' by the standards of the administration and its surrogates, it would’ve failed to address North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, which was never on the table in talks in recent months."
He added that "now it appears that even the very low bar that was set was not crossed."
Mike Pompeo: Kim Jong Un was "unprepared" to meet US demands
From CNN's Veronica Rocha
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "unprepared" to meet US demands.
"We didn't get to something that made sense for the United States of America. I think Chairman Kim was hopeful that we would. We asked him to do more. He was unprepared to do that. But I'm still optimistic," he said.
Pompeo went on to say the negotiations will take time.
"I think as we continue to work on this days and the weeks ahead we can make progress so that -- we can achieve what it is that the world wants which is to denuclearize North Korea and reduce risk for the American people and the people around the world," he said.
Trump: "It was about sanctions"
From CNN's James Griffiths
Responding to a question about whether it was North Korea's desire to see the back of sanctions which derailed talks, Trump said it was.
"Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that," he said.
"We haven't given up anything," Trump added, saying he looked forward to future talks with North Korea. "They have tremendous potential, unbelievable."
"He wants to denuke, he just wants to do areas that are less important than what we want," Trump said of Kim.
He added that ultimately the breakdown of the summit "was about sanctions."
Trump said Kim promised he would not do future nuclear or rocket testing.
"He has a certain vision and it's not exactly our vision, but it's a lot closer than it was a year ago and I think eventually we'll get there," Trump said of the North Korean leader. "For this particular visit we decided that we had to walk."
Trump acknowledged that "there is a gap" between the two sides and said Kim appeared willing to denuclearize certain portions of his country "that are less important than we want."
Trump: "Sometimes you have to walk"
From CNN's James Griffiths
President Trump said he had a "really productive time" during discussions with North Korean leader Kim.
But he added it "wasn't a thing to be signing anything" today.
"He's quite a guy, quite a character," Trump said of Kim. "We had some options but at this time we decided not to do any of the options."
"Sometimes you have to walk," the President added. "This was just one of those times."
President Trump speaking now
From CNN's James Griffiths
President Trump is speaking at a news conference following the abrupt end of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
He opened his remarks by discussing the situation with India and Pakistan.
South Korean official: “We’re as perplexed as the world now”
From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Hanoi
Ahead of President Trump addressing the press after his meetings with North Korean leader Kim ended without agreement, a South Korean government official told CNN “we’re as perplexed as the world now.”
“The whole world was waiting for an agreement and so were we,” the official added.
The South Korean stock market fell on the news of the summit’s early end, closing down 1.8%.