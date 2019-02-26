Trump slams Democrats for scheduling Cohen to testify during his summit with Kim

President Trump said he watched some of former fixer Michael Cohen’s testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill and called it “pretty shameful.”

Trump said while Cohen "lied a lot," he was "impressed" by one thing: "He said no collusion with the Russian hoax."

"I said, 'I wonder why he didn't lie about that too like he lied about everything else,'" he said.

Trump continued: "He said no collusion and I was you know a little impressed by that frankly. He could have gone all out. He only went about 95% instead of 100 %."

