Kim and Trump headed back to their hotels
From CNN's James Griffiths
After their planned working lunch was called off, amid speculation a signing ceremony may not be taking place today either, the motorcades for both President Trump and North Korean leader Kim are now en route back to their hotels.
South Korean stocks continued to fall after the apparent change in summit schedule between the two leaders.
Lunch and signing ceremony off?
From CNN's James Griffiths
A planned working lunch between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim appears to have been canceled, as potentially has a joint signing ceremony.
After preliminary negotiations between Trump and Kim went over time, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters waiting to cover the lunch that it had been called off.
Negotiations would be wrapping up in the next 30 minutes, she said, after which Trump will return to his hotel for a press conference at 2 p.m. local time (2 a.m. ET).
She declined to comment when asked several times about the signing ceremony, which was originally scheduled for 2 p.m.
South Korea’s stock market dipped suddenly after the news of potential difficulties at the summit, but it quickly recovered some of its losses.
This is what Trump and Kim will be having for lunch
From CNN's James Griffiths
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim will be sitting down shortly for a working lunch at the Metropole Hotel's Le Club restaurant.
Here's what they'll be eating:
- Starter: Apple foie gras jelly
- Main course: Snow fish
- Dessert: Banoffee pie
- With candied ginseng and ginseng tea
Trump and Kim both open to diplomatic exchanges
From CNN's Kevin Liptak in Hanoi
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim went back and forth Thursday over the prospect of opening a US office in Pyongyang after the issue was raised by a journalist.
Initially, Kim seemed to reject the question, proposing to Trump that the media be excused from the room.
But Trump seemed to urge him to answer, saying it was a good question.
"I would like to hear that answer," Trump said.
Kim responded through his interpreter, saying it would be something that was "welcomeable."
Trump expressed a similar sentiment: "I actually think it's a good idea."
Kim went on to say it would be better for Trump and him to discuss it together in private.
Watch the exchange:
Kim: If I wasn't willing to denuclearize, "I wouldn't be here right now"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak in Hanoi
During a brief press conference ahead of his meeting with President Trump, a journalist asked North Korea's Kim Jong Un if he was willing to fully dismantle his nuclear arsenal.
"If I’m not willing to do that, I wouldn’t be here right now," Kim responded through an interpreter.
A CNN translator said Kim's original phrase could also be interpreted as "I wouldn't have come here, if I didn't have the will."
After Kim's reply, Trump responded, "That's a good answer. Wow. That might be the best answer you've ever heard."
Kim has repeatedly said at summits in South Korea and Singapore that he is willing to give up his nuclear arsenal but experts say there has so far been little evidence of progress in this regard.
Trump says they will discuss "everything," after Kim asked about human rights
From CNN's Ben Westcott and James Griffiths
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have briefly taken questions before sitting down for another round of talks.
A reporter asked Kim if he would be "discussing human rights with President Trump?"
While Kim's interpreter appeared to be translating the question, Trump said: "We're discussing everything."
"We're having very, very productive discussions," Trump added.
Did Kim just answer his first ever question from a foreign journalist?
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have answered his first ever question from an international journalist today.
At the end of his first sit-town with Trump, the Washington Post's David Nakamura yelled out if Kim was confident about striking a deal with the US leader.
"It's too early to tell. But I wouldn't say I'm pessimistic," Kim responded through a translator, after a pause. He then added he expected "good results."
Ruling an authoritarian regime in North Korea, Kim rarely if ever has to face questioning from the press. Even then, it is only state media. Previous attempts by foreign reporters to question him have been greeted with silence.
North Korea is ranked 180 out of 180 on the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index.
