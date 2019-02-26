Kim and Trump headed back to their hotels

A planned working lunch between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim appears to have been canceled, as potentially has a joint signing ceremony.

After preliminary negotiations between Trump and Kim went over time, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters waiting to cover the lunch that it had been called off.

Negotiations would be wrapping up in the next 30 minutes, she said, after which Trump will return to his hotel for a press conference at 2 p.m. local time (2 a.m. ET).

She declined to comment when asked several times about the signing ceremony, which was originally scheduled for 2 p.m.

South Korea’s stock market dipped suddenly after the news of potential difficulties at the summit, but it quickly recovered some of its losses.