President Trump meets Kim Jong Un

By Ben Westcott, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago1:45 a.m. ET, June 12, 2018
Trump and Kim sign "very important document"

President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are signing a joint agreement, although the exact details are still unknown.

"We're signing a very important document, a pretty comprehensive document," Trump told the waiting reporters. He said he would discuss it "at great length" at an upcoming news conference, and indicated it would be made available publicly.

Kim said he wanted to express his gratitude to President Trump for making the meeting happen.

"We had historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind and we are about to sign the historic document," Kim said through a translator.

"The world will see a major change," he continued through a translator.

A US official told CNN earlier the document would acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going.

It follows a day of historic talks at Singapore's Capella Hotel, on Sentosa Island -- the first meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader.

No signing had been planned at the beginning of the day, although a large amount of time had been left free after a working lunch schedule for 11:30 a.m. local time (11:30 p.m. ET).

Trump first announced there would be "a signing" shortly after midday, during a stroll with Kim around the hotel grounds.

South Korea's president smiles as he watches Trump and Kim shake hands

President Moon watching the North Korean and US Summit in Singapore from his cabinet meeting in Seoul, on June 12.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in watched the historic meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un from his cabinet room in Seoul.

When the two leaders shook hands for the first time, Moon smiled, according to pictures released by the South Korean president's office.

Moon had his own meeting with Kim Jong Un in April, which was widely viewed as a success.

Here's who was at that bilateral meeting between Trump and Kim

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sat down with their top advisers during a expanded bilateral meeting at the summit in Singapore.

Here's who went to the meeting:

Trump gave Kim a peek inside his presidential limousine

President Trump gave Kim Jong Un a quick peek inside the presidential limousine during their talks in Singapore on Tuesday.

Television footage showed US Secret Service agents opening the door of the heavily armored "Beast" as Trump showed Kim the interior.

US and North Korea will sign pledge to keep the momentum going, official says

President Trump and Kim Jong Un will sign an agreement to acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, a US official told CNN.

The official said he would not get ahead of the President on hard specifics of any agreement.

Trump surprised reporters by announcing there would be "a signing" in the afternoon, during a stroll around the Capella Hotel with Kim.

No official events had been planned until Trump's meeting with the press at 4 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

Trump announces there will be a "signing" after working lunch with Kim Jong Un

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) walks with US President Donald Trump (L) during a break in talks on June 12.

President Trump just told reporters that he and Kim Jong Un were off to "a signing" after their working lunch.

Trump made the remark during a brief stroll around the Capella Hotel with Kim. The President also said the talks had gone "better than anybody could have expected."

There is no information on what they could be signing or whether any agreements have been reached.

No more official events were planned until Trump meets the press at 4 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), according to the White House's schedule this morning.

North Korean state media goes big on Singapore

A conductor changes the newspaper to the latest edition showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at a news stand on a subway platform of the Pyongyang metro on June 12.

North Korea's top newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, splashed photos of Kim Jong Un's unprecedented visit to Singapore on Wednesday, including his walking tour of the glamorous city. CNN correspondent Will Ripley, who has traveled to North Korea nearly 20 times, called the images "extraordinary."

"It's extraordinary to me because normally North Korea waits 24 hours or longer after these events, the message is vetted and edited and North Koreans find out about it after the rest of the world," CNN correspondent Will Ripley said.

This is what the summit looks like so far

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting right now in Singapore for their historic summit. Here's how it's gone, in photos.

Earlier, Trump and Kim shook hands.

They had a one-on-one meeting.

Trump and Kim went on a short walk.

They sat down with their top advisers.

Meanwhile, people in Tokyo were glued to their TV screens.

Historic summit is a "prelude to peace," Kim Jong Un says

US President Donald Trump waves as he and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look on from a veranda during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

At the extended bilateral meeting earlier Tuesday, North Korea's Kim Jong Un said he believed sitting down with President Trump is "a great prelude to peace." 

Trump agreed, saying, "I do too."

Kim continued: "As I said earlier, until now, others have been unable to attempt."

"Of course there will be difficulties along the way, but as of today, a day that a good start has been made, I am determined to start a grand undertaking together."