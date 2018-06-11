President Trump called Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday for both leaders to be “on the same page” ahead of the North Korea-US summit on Tuesday.

“I think Japan and the US, along with South Korea are in 'complete agreement' over the basic policy” on North Korea, Abe told reporters on Monday.

Abe added that he hoped Tuesday’s summit will be a “historic meeting and it will be the first step toward peace and stability in Northeast Asia.”

He also said Trump had renewed his pledge to bring up the issue of the abduction of Japanese citizens to North Korea.