Dennis Rodman: I hope the summit is a success

Dennis Rodman said he hopes the Trump-Kim Jong Un summit is a “success” and is “happy to be part of it” because he “deserves” it.

While responding to a CNN question shortly after his arrival at Singapore airport, Rodman said:

“I’m just happy to be a part of it because I think I deserve it, I think I brought awareness on a lot of things around the world, and I think North Korea has given a lot of people the opportunity to do this conference now. And I hope it’s a success.”

He added the meeting between the two leaders “should go fairly well” but that “people expect too much for the first time” although the “door was opening.”

Rodman would not comment on whether he would be meeting with either President Trump or Kim Jong Un.