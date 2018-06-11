Trump and Kim Jong Un met for the first time. Here's how it played out.

A screengrab from the White House video. A screengrab from the White House video.

President Trump gave an hour-long press conference before he left Singapore — and it started this movie trailer-esque video:

The nearly 10-minute-long video starts with a title card claiming it's a "Destiny Pictures" production, a voiceover and stock footage from around the world.

"Seven billion people inhabit planet Earth. Of those alive today, only a small number will leave a lasting impact. And only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history," the video begins.

The trailer eventually cuts to images of Trump and Kim.

The voiceover ends with this: