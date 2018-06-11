5 key quotes from Trump's first post-summit interview

LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump, in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, talked about the now-infamous meeting he had in Canada just before leaving for Singapore for his historic meeting.

Trump said he has "great friendships" with G7 leaders, but said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments at his press conference at the end of G7 were going to cost Trudeau "a lot of money."

"He gave out a little bit of an obnoxious thing. I actually like Justin, you know I think he's good, I like him but he shouldn't have done that. That was a mistake. That's gonna cost him a lot of money," Trump said.

"What happened is, we had a final document, I wasn't 100% but I wanted to leave nicely so we had a document, I get into Air Force One, the televisions on and I see a news conference being given by the Prime Minister of Canada and Justin and I said 'oh that's nice Justin' s giving —' and then he talked about how they won't be bullied, how they — and I said 'what's this all about?' he didn't do that to my face. What's this all about?"

"But here's what the story is, we have been taken advantage of as a country for decades by friends and enemies both," Trump said, referring to trade.