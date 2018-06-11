President Trump meets Kim Jong UnBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump tweets: "We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen"
It's about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Singapore, and President Trump is tweeting.
Trump is set to meet with Kim Jong Un at 9 a.m. local time, which is 9 p.m. Monday ET. Their summit destination is Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.
After their initial greeting, Trump and Kim will head into a room for the summit. We don't know how long they will speak.
What North Korea's previous leaders would think of this summit
From CNN's Ben Westcott
It was an invitation from Kim Jong Un in March which sparked Tuesday’s Singapore summit with President Trump.
But the Kim family has been desperate to meet with a US President for decades, going back to Kim Jong Un’s father and grandfather.
"To have a summit with a US President is something that many countries aspire to. So for North Korea, for a tiny country which is technically still at war with the US, for their leader to sit down with a president is huge deal," Jean H. Lee, a North Korea expert at the US-based Wilson Center, told CNN.
The meeting is a sign of legitimacy for North Korea, experts said, an indication that their leader is being taken seriously by the most powerful country in the world.
Former US President Bill Clinton came closest to meeting with Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, in 2000 but eventually decided against the idea, owing to a lack of trust.
White House official: "I think that there is progress that they'll be announcing later"
White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said discussions "have been moving rapidly" and said he believes there will be "progress to announce" soon.
Short's comments came after CNN asked him why the President moved up his departure time from Singapore.
Trump says he'll bring up human rights during the summit
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
Trump last week said he plans to address human rights when he meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"We'll bring it up," the President told reporters before departing for the G7 Summit.
What you need to know about human rights in North Korea: North Korea has perpetuated human rights abuses for decades, according to watchdog agencies, human rights groups and the US government. A 2014 report from a United Nations Human Rights Council commission found the authoritarian regime had committed "systemic, widespread and gross human rights violations" including "arbitrary detention, torture, executions and enforced disappearance to political prison camps, violations of the freedoms of thought, expression and religion, (and) discrimination on the basis of State-assigned social class, gender, and disability."
One case Trump could bring up: That of Otto Warmbier, the American who died after 17 months detention in North Korea.
Vice President Mike Pence said over the weekend that he had spoken with Warmbier's father recently and that Trump was going into the summit with "with the family of Otto Warmbier on his heart."
Trump's departure time moved up because Kim is leaving shortly after the summit, official says
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
A US official says President Trump’s departure was moved up by more than 12 hours because Kim Jong Un set his departure for shortly after the summit.
The official confirms to CNN Bloomberg reporting about the schedule change.
The official cautions, however, that schedule could always change if meeting goes well and there is more to discuss. But official says meeting is intended to be “start of a relationship” and there will more to come between both sides if things go well.
What Singapore's Prime Minister says about Trump's possible strategy
From CNN’s Mick Krever
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour that if Trump uses a "go it alone" strategy, American influence will be diminished.
“If on many issues the US is going it alone, that’s a different kind of world which the US will be facing. And you are very powerful, but I think your influence will be less than if you went in together with others.”
Speaking in Singapore, Lee said that on some issues — like Iran — the US will maintain significant influence through things like sanctions, but that overall its ability to have an impact will be lessened.
Where the US and North Korea stand on denuclearization
From CNN's Ben Westcott
It is possibly the most important word at Tuesday’s negotiations and also the one around which there is the least clarity: denuclearization.
What the United States wants: Complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization — or CVID as it has become commonly known.
What North Korea wants: This is less clear. Although North Korea keeps mentioning the word, it has yet to say specifically what its version of denuclearization would involve.
South Korea and the United States have insisted all sides are on the same page about the removal of North Korea’s nuclear weapons. But some experts have pointed out Pyongyang often refers to complete denuclearization “of the Korean Peninsula” — which would include a withdrawal of United States troops as well.
Many Americans support this summit. Few believe North Korea will denuclearize.
From CNN's Ryan Struyk
President Trump's summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is poised to be the most popular action of his presidency so far, even though a new survey shows most Americans believe the eventual goal of any negotiations — "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" — will never happen.
A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday lays out the short-term optimism from American voters on negotiations with North Korea:
- A broad 72% of American voters say they approve of the President's meeting with the leader of the rogue regime. That includes half of Democrats.
- But only 20% of Americans say they think North Korea will ever give up its nuclear weapons — the express purpose of any negotiations.
- A wide 68% say Kim will never give them up.
- Even Republicans are pessimistic on the question, with 30% saying they will give them up vs. 47% who say they won't.
7 reasons Singapore was chosen as the setting for this summit
US officials negotiated with a North Korean delegation to determine the location and time for the summit. Security had been a chief concern for the North Koreans during the discussions, sources told CNN.
And it appears that Singapore checked all the boxes.
Here's why Singapore was chosen for the summit:
- Location, location, location: It's just close enough for Kim to fly relatively easily from Pyongyang.
- Ties to the US: Singapore is also one of Washington's closest Asian security and trading partners.
- The embassies: The US and North Korea both have embassies in Singapore.
- Trading partners: Both countries trade Singapore. But North Korean trade is currently suspended because of sanctions.
- Its reputation: Singapore also has a growing reputation for being a hub of regional diplomacy.
- Protesting? Think again: Singapore does not tolerate disorderly protests and rowdy press conferences.
- Its neutral ground: This is key for the US.