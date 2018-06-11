Trump tweets: "We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen"

It's about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Singapore, and President Trump is tweeting.

Trump is set to meet with Kim Jong Un at 9 a.m. local time, which is 9 p.m. Monday ET. Their summit destination is Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

After their initial greeting, Trump and Kim will head into a room for the summit. We don't know how long they will speak.