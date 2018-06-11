President Trump meets Kim Jong UnBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Meg Wagner, Ben Westcott and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump's departure time moved up because Kim is leaving shortly after the summit, official says
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
A US official says President Trump’s departure was moved up by more than 12 hours because Kim Jong Un set his departure for shortly after the summit.
The official confirms to CNN Bloomberg reporting about the schedule change.
The official cautions, however, that schedule could always change if meeting goes well and there is more to discuss. But official says meeting is intended to be “start of a relationship” and there will more to come between both sides if things go well.
Here's what White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said about the schedule:
What Singapore's Prime Minister says about Trump's possible strategy
From CNN’s Mick Krever
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour that if Trump uses a "go it alone" strategy, American influence will be diminished.
“If on many issues the US is going it alone, that’s a different kind of world which the US will be facing. And you are very powerful, but I think your influence will be less than if you went in together with others.”
Speaking in Singapore, Lee said that on some issues — like Iran — the US will maintain significant influence through things like sanctions, but that overall its ability to have an impact will be lessened.
Here's more from CNN's Christiane Amanpour:
Where the US and North Korea stand on denuclearization
From CNN's Ben Westcott
It is possibly the most important word at Tuesday’s negotiations and also the one around which there is the least clarity: denuclearization.
What the United States wants: Complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization — or CVID as it has become commonly known.
What North Korea wants: This is less clear. Although North Korea keeps mentioning the word, it has yet to say specifically what its version of denuclearization would involve.
South Korea and the United States have insisted all sides are on the same page about the removal of North Korea’s nuclear weapons. But some experts have pointed out Pyongyang often refers to complete denuclearization “of the Korean Peninsula” — which would include a withdrawal of United States troops as well.
Many Americans support this summit. Few believe North Korea will denuclearize.
From CNN's Ryan Struyk
President Trump's summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is poised to be the most popular action of his presidency so far, even though a new survey shows most Americans believe the eventual goal of any negotiations — "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" — will never happen.
A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday lays out the short-term optimism from American voters on negotiations with North Korea:
- A broad 72% of American voters say they approve of the President's meeting with the leader of the rogue regime. That includes half of Democrats.
- But only 20% of Americans say they think North Korea will ever give up its nuclear weapons — the express purpose of any negotiations.
- A wide 68% say Kim will never give them up.
- Even Republicans are pessimistic on the question, with 30% saying they will give them up vs. 47% who say they won't.
Here's the full breakdown of the poll:
7 reasons Singapore was chosen as the setting for this summit
US officials negotiated with a North Korean delegation to determine the location and time for the summit. Security had been a chief concern for the North Koreans during the discussions, sources told CNN.
And it appears that Singapore checked all the boxes.
Here's why Singapore was chosen for the summit:
- Location, location, location: It's just close enough for Kim to fly relatively easily from Pyongyang.
- Ties to the US: Singapore is also one of Washington's closest Asian security and trading partners.
- The embassies: The US and North Korea both have embassies in Singapore.
- Trading partners: Both countries trade Singapore. But North Korean trade is currently suspended because of sanctions.
- Its reputation: Singapore also has a growing reputation for being a hub of regional diplomacy.
- Protesting? Think again: Singapore does not tolerate disorderly protests and rowdy press conferences.
- Its neutral ground: This is key for the US.
Dennis Rodman: I hope the summit is a success
From CNN’s Justin Solomon
Dennis Rodman said he hopes the Trump-Kim Jong Un summit is a “success” and is “happy to be part of it” because he “deserves” it.
While responding to a CNN question shortly after his arrival at Singapore airport, Rodman said:
“I’m just happy to be a part of it because I think I deserve it, I think I brought awareness on a lot of things around the world, and I think North Korea has given a lot of people the opportunity to do this conference now. And I hope it’s a success.”
He added the meeting between the two leaders “should go fairly well” but that “people expect too much for the first time” although the “door was opening.”
Rodman would not comment on whether he would be meeting with either President Trump or Kim Jong Un.
Dennis Rodman just landed in Singapore
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman just arrived in Singapore for the upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"He is willing to offer his support for his friends, President Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un," Rodman's agent, Darren Prince, said.
Rodman has traveled to North Korea in the past and seems to have struck up an unlikely friendship with the North Korean leader. The basketball great also was a contestant on Trump's NBC show, "Celebrity Apprentice," in 2013.
The historic meeting is just hours away. Here's how it will go down.
President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will meet in just a few hours. Here's what to watch for and when, according to the White House schedule.
- 8 p.m. ET (June 11) / 8 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump departs Shangri-La Hotel en route to Capella Singapore, where the two leaders will meet.
- 8:20 p.m. ET (June 11) / 8:20 a.m. Singapore (June 12): Trump arrives at Capella Singapore.
- 9 p.m. ET (June 11) / 9 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump and Kim Jong Un greet each other. This is the big moment. Cameras will be there to capture their expected handshake.
- 9:15 p.m. ET (June 11) / 9:15 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump and Kim Jong Un participate in a one-on-one bilateral meeting.
- 10 p.m. ET (June 11) / 10 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump and Kim Jong Un participate in an expanded bilateral meeting.
- 11:30 p.m. ET (June 11) / 11:30 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump and Kim Jong Un have a working lunch.
- 4 a.m. ET (June 12) / 4 p.m. Singapore: President Trump is expected to speak with reporters.
- 6:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. Singapore: President Trump departs Capella Singapore for Paya Lebar Air Base Singapore.
- 7 a.m. ET / 7 p.m. Singapore: Trump departs Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, en route to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. From there, he will travel on to the United States.
The chaos that unfolded before Trump arrived in Singapore
Before he left for his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore, President Trump attended another high-profile meeting: The G7 in Canada.
This summit, which is a gathering of leaders from seven allied countries, is usually a meeting among friends. But not what quite happened.
As CNN's Chris Cillizza put it: "Whatever happens in Singapore over the next day or two, it's uniquely possible — and maybe even likely — that what Trump did in Quebec on Friday and Saturday will matter more in the country's long-term geopolitical future, and not in a good way."
Here's what happened — all before landing in Singapore:
- Friday morning: Before Trump even left for the meeting, he floated the possibility of Russia rejoining the G7.
- Saturday morning: Trump arrived late for a gathering of G7 leaders focused on gender diversity. They started the meeting without him.
- Later that day: Trump held a news conference before he left Quebec. He described the meeting as a "10" out of 10 and insisted he had very close personal relationships with, among others, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
- While on Air Force One: Trump, who had apparently watched this Trudeau press conference, tweeted an attack on the Canadian Prime Minister.