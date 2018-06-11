Trump's departure time moved up because Kim is leaving shortly after the summit, official says

A US official says President Trump’s departure was moved up by more than 12 hours because Kim Jong Un set his departure for shortly after the summit.

The official confirms to CNN Bloomberg reporting about the schedule change.

The official cautions, however, that schedule could always change if meeting goes well and there is more to discuss. But official says meeting is intended to be “start of a relationship” and there will more to come between both sides if things go well.

Here's what White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said about the schedule: